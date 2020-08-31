Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market size was valued at USD 179.77 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach to USD XX billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.



This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, and technological advancements for the active pharmaceutical ingredients market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An active pharmaceutical ingredient is a biologically active portion of a pharmaceutical drug intended to perform certain pharmacological actions or have prominent effects for the diagnosis, cure, treatment or prevention of chronic and acute diseases.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals is expected to majorly drive the market growth.

As per data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic disease prevalence is anticipated to rise by 57.0% by the year 2020. The number of people suffering from diabetes in developing countries was 84.0 million in 1995, which is projected to increase by 2.5-fold to 228.0 million in 2025. Chronic diseases include diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurological diseases, and other diseases; the rise in prevalence of these diseases are augmenting the demand for treatment that may support the market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, augmented demand for rapid-acting & efficient drugs and the emergence of innovative drug manufacturing facilities are expected to assist in market growth during the forecast period.

Loss of drug exclusivity is impeding the revenue growth!

Patent expiration is accountable for the huge loss for pharmaceutical firms in terms of revenue, which is anticipated to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

The biotech APIs segment is expected to witness significant market growth.

The biotech APIs segment is expected to register comparatively higher CAGR over thee forecast period owing to high R&D for novel biosimilar drugs, escalating demand for protein-based therapeutics, and rising key traditional manufacturers’ focus toward biological drugs.

The branded/innovative drugs segment spearheaded the market.

A surge in prescription rates and drug prices coupled with higher spending on R&D activities are expected to contribute to the dominance of the branded/innovative drugs segment.

The merchant manufacturers segment is expected to witness lucrative market growth.

Worldwide rising outsourcing of API/drug molecule formulation from drug manufacturers in order to eliminate the need for heavy investment in manufacturing processes.

North America is expected to hold a major chunk of the market during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to hold substantial market share over next ten years owing to the presence of favorable government initiatives, changing lifestyle leads to the development of diseases, rising investment on R&D, and technological developments in drug manufacturing processes.

Key Highlights:

• Active pharmaceutical ingredients market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market

• Active pharmaceutical ingredients market segmentation on the basis of synthesis type, drug type, manufacturer type, therapeutic area, and geography (regional)

• Active pharmaceutical ingredients market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Active pharmaceutical ingredients market analysis and forecast for five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for active pharmaceutical ingredients market.

Some of the key players of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market include:

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Cipla Inc.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Mylan N.V.

• Teva Active Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

• Aurobindo Pharma

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

• Albemarle Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Healthcare companies

• Corporate healthcare entities

• Government agencies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists

• Technical Students

Scope of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report:

The research report segments the active pharmaceutical ingredients market based on synthesis type, drug type, manufacturer type, therapeutic area, and geography.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Synthesis Type

• Biotech

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Recombinant Proteins

• Vaccines

• Synthetic

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Drug Type

• Branded Drugs

• Generic Drugs

• Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Manufacturer Type

• Captive Manufacturers

• Merchant Manufacturers

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Therapeutic Area

• Cardiology

• Pulmonology

• Opthalmology

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Orthopedics

• Others

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Geography

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

• MEA

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

