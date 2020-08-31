Global Human Growth Hormone Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Human Growth Hormone Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.07 Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting the HGH market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The human growth hormone also helps in controlling muscle & bone growth, body fluids, sugar & fat metabolism, body composition, and recovery from injury. It also helps increase muscle strength & performance. However, lower or higher levels of growth hormone may affect the quality of life thereby growing the risks of diseases like high cholesterol levels, growth hormone deficiency, or poor bone density.

Hospital pharmacy is expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2026. Several hospital pharmacies are distributing drugs owing to the plummeting cost of human growth hormone drugs. Increased investments for the development of hospitals and advanced healthcare centers by the governments are some of the major growth factors of the segment.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the market, namely, the APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America leads the global human growth hormone market, because of the increasing proportion of the aged population, high incidences of turner syndrome, short bowel syndrome, human growth hormone deficiency, and Noonan syndrome. Additionally, the high demand for human growth hormone drugs as a performance enhancer and anti-aging drug in North America is driving the growth of the HGH market in the region.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of the global human growth hormone (HGH) market providing information like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Novo Nordisk is a worldwide healthcare company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes pharmaceuticals in 180+ countries globally. The firm mostly focuses on the development and marketing of biopharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk has been a leader in the diabetes care segment for more than 90 years.

A recent development in the market for human growth hormone (HGH) like in September 2018, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Lumos Pharma Inc, has recently announced that the company has acquired the license for LUM-201 from Ammonett Pharma LLC. Lumos. LUM-201 is an investigational verbally administered small molecule for promoting the secretion of growth hormone from the pituitary gland. The companies together have planned to recruit a Phase IIb trial in 2019 within the patients suffering from Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Human Growth Hormone Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Human Growth Hormone Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Human Growth Hormone Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Human Growth Hormone Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Human Growth Hormone Market

Global Human Growth Hormone Market, By Application

• Growth Hormone Deficiency

• Prader-Willi Syndrome

• Turner Syndrome

• Small for Gestational Age

• Idiopathic Short Stature

• Others

Global Human Growth Hormone Market, By Route of Administration

• Intravenous

• Intramuscular

• Subcutaneous

• Oral

Global Human Growth Hormone Market, By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Clinics

• Online Pharmacy

Global Human Growth Hormone Market, By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Human Growth Hormone Market

• Novo Nordisk

• Pfizer

• Eli Lilly

• Merck Serono

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Ferring Pharmaceuticals

• GeneScience Pharmaceuticals

• Ipsen

• LG Life Sciences

• Sandoz International

• Anhui Anke Biotechnology

• BioPartners

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

