Global DNA Sequencing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global DNA Sequencing Market was valued US$ 9.32 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Accuracy & standardization concerns in diagnostic testing, a high cost of development and maintenance, and lack of skilled professionals is limiting the growth of the global DNA sequencing market. Limitations in bioinformatics and social & ethical issues are some key challenges of the global DNA sequencing market. The major opportunity of the global DNA sequencing market is growing in developing countries and the influence of personalized medicine & biomarker discovery.

The DNA sequencing market is segmented into a product, application, technology, end-user, and region. In terms of product, a DNA sequencing market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. Based on the application segment, a DNA sequencing market is classified into biomarkers & cancer, diagnostics, reproductive health, personalized medicine, and forensics.

Further technology, a DNA sequencing market is divided into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single-molecule-real-time sequencing, chain termination sequencing, and nanopore sequencing. In terms of the end-user, the DNA sequencing market is classified into academic & government research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and hospitals & clinics.

In terms of product, the consumables product segment occupies the highest share in the DNA sequencing product market, owing to their sheer usage & need throughout the sample preparation, library construction, and other pre-requisite steps of DNA sequencing. Based on technology, the sequencing by synthesis technology segment is anticipated to dominate the global DNA sequencing market due to the widely-used DNA sequencing platforms as well as utilize sequencing by synthesis technology in sequencing protocols. Pyrosequencing technology is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The major driving factors of the global DNA sequencing market are growing breeder’s requirement for animals & plants reproduction, developing technology and applied markets, and increasing research and development in the DNA sequencing market. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of cancer cases and the entry of new market players are also drive Global DNA Sequencing Market.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to the fastest-growing region for the global DNA Sequencing market, due to the large patient population and growing healthcare infrastructure and expenditure. Europe is anticipated to drive the growth of the DNA sequencing market during the forecast period, due to increasing incidences of an aging population suffering from cancer, sedentary lifestyle, and an efficient reimbursement scenario.

Key player operating in the global DNA sequencing market are ZS Genetics, Siemens AG, Pacific Biosciences, Myriad Genetics, Microchip Biotechnologies, Johnson & Johnson, Integrated DNA Technologies, Hamilton Thorne Biosciences, Commonwealth Biotechnologies, Bayer Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, LI-COR Biosciences, GE Healthcare Life Sciences and 454 Life Sciences.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global DNA Sequencing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global DNA Sequencing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global DNA Sequencing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global DNA Sequencing Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global DNA Sequencing make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global DNA Sequencing Market:

Global DNA Sequencing Market, by Product:

• Consumables

• Instruments

• Services

Global DNA Sequencing Market, by Application:

• Biomarkers & Cancer

• Diagnostics

• Reproductive Health

• Personalized Medicine

• Forensics

Global DNA Sequencing Market, by Technology:

• Sequencing by synthesis

• Ion semiconductor sequencing

• Sequencing by ligation

• Pyrosequencing

• Single-molecule-real-time sequencing

• Chain termination sequencing

• Nanopore sequencing

Global DNA Sequencing Market, by End-user:

• Academic & government research institutes

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Biotechnology companies

• Hospitals & Clinics

Global DNA Sequencing Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global DNA Sequencing Market:

• ZS Genetics

• Siemens AG

• Pacific Biosciences

• Myriad Genetics

• Microchip Biotechnologies

• Johnson & Johnson

• Integrated DNA Technologies

• Hamilton Thorne Biosciences

• Commonwealth Biotechnologies

• Bayer Corporation

• Agilent Technologies

• Abbott Laboratories

• LI-COR Biosciences

• GE Healthcare Life Sciences

• 454 Life Sciences

