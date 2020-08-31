Global Medical Aesthetics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, End User and Region.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market was valued US$ 6.70 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 14.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.13 % during a forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29882

Medical aesthetics include high-technology skin care procedures, which represent the fusion of beauty and healthcare services.Growing surgical procedures for enhancing personal appearance is one of the key drivers in the global medical aesthetics market. Increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, reconstructive and augmentation surgeries, and rising adoption of laser-based devices are projected to drive the growth of the global medical aesthetics market during the forecast period. With the introduction of the internet and the rising trend of social media, information is becoming more accessible to everyone, and consumer is becoming more aware of aesthetic procedures. A growing number of social media users and raising awareness among the masses about the medical aesthetic procedures are expected to pose a positive impact on the global medical aesthetic market. Furthermore, the side effects related to treatments can possibly limit the growth of this market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Facial aesthetics assistance in removing wrinkles and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the face. Facial aesthetic products are introduced under the skin or lips to plump up the tissues and restore the collagen lost owing to aging. The facial aesthetics segment is projected to lead the global medical aesthetic market owing to increasing demand for facial aesthetic treatments and non-invasive cosmetic procedures. The rising geriatric population is also expected to increase the demand for these procedures, and new product launches.

North America is expected to lead the global medical aesthetic market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the intensive presence of big and branded key players in this region. Additionally, Increasing awareness about healthcare is expected to drive the growth in the global medical aesthetic market. The consumer is also interested to spend money on their physical look is expected to increase demand for the medical aesthetic. Furthermore, Asia-pacific is expected to share significant growth in the global medical aesthetic market. The growth in the market is attributed to the presence of a large number of the young consumer base, growing disposable income among middle and young consumers. Additionally, some of the medical aesthetic services and product key players in this region are helping to provide the desired product and service at the closeness of the consumer’s area.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global medical aesthetics market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Medical Aesthetics Market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Medical Aesthetics Market

Global Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product

• Facial Aesthetic Products

o Botulinum Toxin

o Dermal Fillers

 Natural Dermal Fillers

 Synthetic Dermal Fillers

o Chemical Peels

o Microdermabrasion Devices

• Body Contouring Devices

o Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices

o Cellulite Reduction Devices

o Liposuction Devices

• Cosmetic Implants

o Breast Implants

 Silicone Breast Implants

 Saline Breast Implants

o Facial Implants

o Other

• Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners

• Skin Aesthetic Devices

o Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices

o Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices

o Micro-Needling Products

o Light Therapy Devices

• Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products

• Hair Removal Devices

o Laser Hair Removal Devices

o IPL Hair Removal Devices

• Tattoo Removal Devices

• Thread Lift Products

• Nail Treatment Laser Devices

Global Medical Aesthetics Market, By End User

• Clinics

• Medical Spa

• Beauty Centers

• Home Care Settings

Global Medical Aesthetics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Alma Lasers, Ltd.

• Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

• Merz Aesthetics, Inc.

• Medytox, Inc.

• Sientra, Inc.

• Sinclair Pharma PLC

• Solta Medical

• Cutera, Inc.

• 3M

• ADIN Dental Implant Systems

• Fotona D.O.O.

• Galderma S.A

• Syneron Medical, Ltd.

• ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.

• Mentor Worldwide LLC

• PhotoMedex, Inc.

• Solta Medical, Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• YOLO Medical

• Photomedex

• NDI Dental Implants

• TRI Dental Implants

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-medical-aesthetics-market/29882/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com