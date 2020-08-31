Global Injectable Drug delivery Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Injectable Drug delivery Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



The increase in the prevalence of cancer and diabetes in recent years were the injectable drugs are used in the treatment and the current trend in developing the safety syringes, prefilled syringes, and auto-injectors are amplifying the market. Major factors obstructing the global injectable drug delivery market are the presence of alternatives to drug delivery procedures and safety concerns due to the increase in needle sticks during treatment. However, the increasing demand for generic injectable and bio similar is expected to generate new growth opportunities in the future for the injectable drug delivery market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2014, the prevalence of diabetes over the age of 18 years has increased to XX%. According to the National Cancer Institute, cancer is considered as one of the prominent causes of death globally. Around XX Mn cancer-related deaths were reported in 2015 around the globe.

In terms of application, hormone disorders held the largest portion of the global injectable drug delivery market in 2018, owing to the growing frequency of hormonal disorders, such as diabetes.

Based on the end-user, the home care segment held the largest portion of the injectable drug delivery market, because of the high use of self-injectable pens and other devices at home majorly by diabetic patients.

Region-wise, North America held the largest share of the global market in 2017 and is expected to endure leading over the forecast period as well. This can be attributed to the increasing incidences of diabetes and a growing aging population. According to the American Diabetes Association, more than US$ XX Mn people in the world and about US$ XX Mn people in the U.S. suffer from diabetes. Additionally, the increasing adoption of technically advanced drug delivery systems is anticipated to further boost the growth of North America regional market.

South American, Middle Eastern and African regions held the lowest shares of the injectable drug delivery market in 2018. Due to low awareness among the people about new technologies and lower affordability rates.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market.

Scope of Global Injectable Drug delivery Market

Global Injectable Drug delivery Market, By Type

• Formulation

o Conventional Drug Delivery

 Suspensions

 Solutions

 Lyophilized Formulations

 Emulsions

o Novel Drug Delivery

 Long Acting Injection Formulation

 Microparticles

 Colloidal Dispersions

o Others

• Devices

o Self-Injection Devices

 Needle-Free Injectors (NFI)

 Wearable Injectors

 Pen Injectors

 Auto-Injectors

 Others

o Conventional Injection Devices

 Prefilled Syringes

 Fillable Syringes

 Others

Global Injectable Drug delivery Market, By Applications

• Autoimmune Diseases

• Oncology Disorders

• Hormonal Disorders

• Orphan Diseases

• Others

Global Injectable Drug delivery Market, By End user

• Home Care

• Hospital

• Ambulatory Care

• Physician Offices or Clinics

• Others

Global Injectable Drug delivery Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Injectable Drug delivery Market

• Baxter International, Inc.,

• Becton Dickinson and Company,

• Gerresheimer AG,

• Pfizer, Inc.,

• Schott AG,

• Alkermes Plc.,

• Eli Lilly and Company,

• Sandoz,

• Terumo Corporation,

• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

• Ypsomed,

• Bespak

• Unilife Corporation

• Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG

