Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Organisation, Vertical, Deployment and Region.

Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market was valued US$ 2.8 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 8.5 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.89 % during a forecast period.

Market: Overview

The development in Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) threats owing to grow internet connectivity among a large number of devices ranging from mobile phone to IoT devices is projected to boost the Distributed Denial-of-Service Protection market growth during the forecast period. The market is accredited to increasing instances of application and network layer attacks on the enterprise. The massive use of IoT devices across verticals and the threat of botnets are expected to be the major growth drivers for the adoption of DDoS protection and mitigation solutions. Highly regulated verticals and the gaming sector are projected to continue to create attractive opportunities for the DDoS solution and service vendors.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key driver for the Distributed Denial-of-service (DDoS) protection market is the growth in the frequency, size, and development in DDoS attacks with the availability of easy to use tools for such attacks.

The organization is also progressively concerned about the loss of productivity and goodwill when such attacks occur which drive them to deploy DDoS protection services which are also foremost drivers for Distributed Denial-of-service (DDoS) protection market.

On the other hand, the major factors which are hindering the growth of the Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection market contain high product cost of DDoS solutions and the complexity in the deployment and maintenance.

Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of organization size, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are projected to be the fastest rising segment, as these enterprises have developed the significant targets for cyber terrorists or activists. SMEs need to evaluate their security systems to efficiently close the gaps that slow down the performance of their servers. Hence, it has become important for SMEs to integrate DDoS protection techniques, such as scrubbing services, Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), routing, sink holing, null routing, and Domain Name Server (DNS) routing.

Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market: Regional Analysis

In the geographical area, North America is projected to increase the growth of DDoS protection and mitigation market during the forecast period, followed by Western Europe in 2019. Owing to the occurrence of key DDoS protection vendors and service providers along with the early acceptance trends for innovative technologies in the developed economies of U.S. and Canada, the region is anticipated to grow at an accelerated rate during the forecast period. APEJ is predicted to grow at a significantly high CAGR (XX %) during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of these solutions and services across SME’s and large enterprises developing in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation market.

Scope of Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market

Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market, by Component

• Solution

• Service

• Professional service

• Design and implementation

• Consulting services

• Training and education

• Support and maintenance

• Managed service

Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market, by Organization Size

• Small and medium enterprise

• Large enterprise

Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market, by Vertical

• Manufacturing

• Energy and utilities

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Education

• Retail

• Banking, financial services, and insurance

• Government and Defense

Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market, by Deployment

• On-Premises

• Cloud

• Hybrid

Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market

• NETSCOUT

• Akamai Technologies

• Imperva

• Radware

• Corero Network Security

• Cloudflare

• Link11

• Nexusguard

• A10 Networks

• Fortinet

• Huawei Technologies

• VeriSign

• Sucuri

• Site Lock

• Flow Mon Networks

• Stack Path

• DOSarrest Internet Security

• NSFOCUS

• Sec eon

