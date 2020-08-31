Global E-clinical Solution Software Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Delivery Mode, Clinical Trial Phase, End User and Region.

Global E-clinical Solution Software Market was US$ 5.9 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR 12.44% in forecast period. The benefits of different types of E-clinical Solution Software like, web-based, cloud-based and licensed enterprise drives the market growth and expected to drive the market in forecast period.

Global E-clinical Solution Software Market Overview:

The primary feature of e-clinical solutions are collecting the clinical research data and managing it using advanced technology. The web-based solution software, cloud-based solution software, and licensed enterprise solution software are the different types of e-clinical solution software that are available in the global market. The market is expected to witness huge growth in the forecasted period (2020-2027), owing to the development of cloud-based e-clinical solution software that will increase its demand.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global E-clinical Solution Software Market Growth Factors:

The increasing demand for the discovery of new drugs with the help of clinical trials and research and development expects to augment the growth of the global e-clinical solution software market. The market is also driven due to the growing need for standardization of data and efficient data management. The e-clinical solution software provides the following benefits such as improved productivity of drugs and reduced time during clinical trials coaxes several end users to adopt latest technologies. The top end-users in the global e-clinical solution software market are the healthcare sector, clinical research organizations (CROs), and the pharmaceutical sector. The pharmaceutical sector will dominate the global market as a number of market players are focusing on developing an improved and new line of drugs.

Global E-clinical Solution Software Market Regional Analysis:

The global e-clinical solution market in North America dominates the overall market with US$ XX.XX Bn due to the rising preference of institutes and organizations toward advancement in the technology. The increasing investments made by the governments to digitize the clinical solutions, along with the rising in the number of clinical trials and growth of pharmaceutical companies are some factors that drives the e-clinical software market in the North American region. Asia Pacific will show a steady progress in the global market with CAGR XX.XX% owing to the rising population and huge patient base. The medical industry has emerged in this region and the maturing clinical research organizations (CROs) anticipated to impact the Asia Pacific market growth.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global E-clinical Solution Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global E-clinical Solution Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global E-clinical Solution Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global E-clinical Solution Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global E-clinical Solution Software Market Report:

Global E-clinical Solution Software Market, by Product

• Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

• Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

• Clinical Analytics Platform

• Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTMS)

• Clinical Data Integration Platform

• Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)

• Safety Solutions

• Electronic Trail Master Files (eTMF)

• Regulatory Information Management Solutions (RIMS)

• Others (Coding Systems, Institutional Review Board (IRB) Systems, and Core Lab Integration Solutions)

Global E-clinical Solution Software Market, by Delivery Mode

• Web-hosted (On-demand)

• Licensed Enterprise (On-premise)

• Cloud-based (SaaS)

Global E-clinical Solution Software Market, by Clinical Trial Phase

• Phase I

• Phase II

• Phase III

• Phase IV

Global E-clinical Solution Software Market, by End User

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

• Consulting Service Companies

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Hospitals

• Academic Research Institutions

Global E-clinical Solution Software Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global E-clinical Solution Software Market

• Oracle Corporation.

• Merge Healthcare Incorporated.

• Medidata Solutions Inc.

• PAREXEL International Corporation.

• BioClinica.

• ERT.

• OmniComm Systems Inc.

• PHT Corporation.

• DATATRAK International Inc.

• CRF Health Inc.

