Global Edutainment Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Gaming Type, Facility Size, Revenue Source, Visitor Demographics and Region.

Global Edutainment Market was valued US$ 2.60 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Currently, in the education sector there is a transition to interactive, engaging, experiential learning methods across the countries. The edutainment technology offers new opportunity to gain knowledge in a fascinating way.

An increase investment in the education technology sector across the globe, penetration of internet services and technical development in the education sector are some of the prominent drivers behind the growth of the global edutainment market. Additionally, an introduction of the AI, augmented reality and virtual reality technologies into the education sector is boosting the market growth.

On the other hand, lack of awareness about edutainment and the use of efficient technologies and techniques in the developing regions across the globe are expected to limit the growth in the global edutainment market. Furthermore, in the current market scenario, modern higher education institution has an opportunity to determine new technologies in securing competences and form conditions for their functioning.

One of the technique, which can implement in the edutainment sector is podcasting. It involves recorded material on a website from which it can be downloaded and listened. It is a moderately new technology and educators are still exploring its possibilities. It also used to supplement online and face-to-face classes, which helps to empower students to identify their learning and freeing faculty to effort more interactive and entertaining teaching methods.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global edutainment market. The leading position in the market can be attributed to the factors include an increase in adoption of the smartphone and internet services across the region. The expansion of the interactive and smart classroom across the institutes are expected to boost the market growth. Edutainment centers are concentrating to build the partnership with the technology providers to deliver advanced solution platforms and adoption of the advance technology such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, mixed reality, and Internet of Things are expected to contribute significant share in the market.

With the adoption of the fast technical advancement, some of the leading players are focusing on the development of the various online gaming, edutainment centers, and streaming videos which are attractive and interesting for children and younger generation. Advance technology adoption in the games, requirement of physical activity in current lifestyle and significant investments by established key players are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global edutainment market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Edutainment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Edutainment Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Edutainment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the Global Edutainment Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Edutainment Market

Global Edutainment Market, By Gaming Type

• Interactive

• Non-interactive

• Explorative

• Hybrid Combination

Global Edutainment Market, By Facility Size

• 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.

• 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.

• 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.

• > 40,000 Sq. Ft.

Global Edutainment Market, By Revenue Source

• Entry fees & tickets

• Food & Beverages

• Merchandising

• Advertising

• Others

Global Edutainment Market, By Visitor Demographics

• Children (0-12)

• Teenager (13-18)

• Young Adult (19-25)

• Adult (25+)

Global Edutainment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Edutainment Market

• Pororo Parks

• Kidzania

• Totter’s Otterville

• Plabo

• Legoland Discovery Center

• CurioCity

• Kidz Holding S.A.L.

• Kindercity

• Mattel Play Town

• Little Explorer

