Global Enterprise Video Content Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Deployment Mode, Application, End User, Geography.

Global Enterprise Video Content Management Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Enterprise video content management system, is a software application which enables the association to manage, centralize, and deliver video content, online. Enterprise video content management system provides efficiency to share video internally, it is not necessary for people to invest time and struggle for making the video available on multiple platforms and devices. Rapid adoption of video platforms for improved learning is one of the key trends in the current market. For example, about 20% of workers in Europe and U.S. specify that they have access to a video library to increase and develop their skills set.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growth in utilization of cloud technology and increasing demand for video streaming are major factors driving the growth of enterprise video content management market. Also, use of video as tool for the improvement of skills and communication in several organizations is also acting as a prime factor which is manipulating the growth of market. By July 2018, almost 81% of the total IT budget of the companies will be dedicated to cloud solutions. But, privacy & security of video content and technical difficulties in enterprise video content management system are major restrains to the market growth. On the other hand, deployment of video analytics is expected to provide profitable opportunities for the market during forecast period.

As cloud technology is growing rapidly and growing awareness about the benefits of video as a tool that can improves communication and collaboration across enterprise on the real time, increasing penetration of high-speed internet, and increasing demand for video streaming are key factors enhancing the demand in the global enterprise video content management market. Almost all Software as a Service and hybrid vendors are offering stronger security as cloud-based platform is gaining adoption. These solutions helps enterprises to improve their efficiency by allowing capture and manage video content, and document processing, secure information communications,. Features like webcam, audio recordings, creation of screen, and media publication helps the corporate associations to access their sensitive data from remote locations on their smartphones and tablets.

Major factor fueling the growth of the market is the overall increase in modifications and increasing healthcare IT spending over telemedicine services. This is further supported by better efforts by national governments for the advancement of their healthcare infrastructures. Video solutions like conferencing is enabling easy medical support, and these solutions are available on-premise as well as cloud-based and so that they are cost-effective, which makes them affordable for both healthcare associations as well as patients.

On the other hand, factors like lack of network connectivity, technical difficulties, operational difficulties concerning to enterprise video as a unified communication and collaboration (UCC) tool, and issues regarding security of the content are major challenges that are limiting the growth of global enterprise video content management market. However, growing adoption of video analytics and increase in demand for enterprise video content management in the healthcare sectors are in the picture to open massive new opportunities in this market.

Scope of Global Enterprise Video Content Management Market:

Global Enterprise Video Content Management Market by Type:

• Video Conferencing

• Video Content Management

• Webcasting

Global Enterprise Video Content Management Market by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

• Hybrid

Global Enterprise Video Content Management Market by Application:

• Knowledge Sharing & Collaboration

• Corporate Communications

• Training & Development

• Marketing & Client Engagement

Global Enterprise Video Content Management Market by End User:

• Media, It & Telecom

• Education

• Healthcare

• Consumer Goods & Retail

• BFSI

• Logistics & Transport

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Enterprise Video Content Management Market by Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in market includes:

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Brightcove

• Genus Technologies

• Haivision, Inc.

• Kollective Technology, Inc.

• Panopto

• Qumu Corporation

• Ringcentral Inc.

• Sonic Foundry, Inc.

• Vidizmo Llc

• Adobe Systems Incorporated

• Avaya, Inc.

• Vidyo, Inc.

• Vbrick Systems, Inc

• Mediaplatform, Inc.

• Polycom, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

Major Table enterprise-video-content-management Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Enterprise Video Content Management Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Global Enterprise Video Content Management Market Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

