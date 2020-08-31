Global Flow Cytometry Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Product & Services, Application, End User and Region.

Global Flow Cytometry Market was valued US$ 3.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$6.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.66 % during a forecast period.

Flow cytometry is a technology , which is used to measure and analyze multiple characteristics of cells in a sample fluid suspension by a light beam .

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing market penetration in emerging countries across the globe, development in stem cell research, growing adoption of recombinant DNA technology for antibody production, and the advancement of tandem flow cytometry technologies are projected to boost the growth in the global flow cytometry market during the forecast period. Additionally, The growing prevalence of the disease like cancer and HIV/AIDS, and the growing availability of innovative application-specific flow cytometry products is expected to drive the global flow cytometry market.

On the other hand, The high costs of flow cytometry instruments and reagents, and lack of awareness about applications of flow cytometry is limiting the growth of the global flow cytometry market during the forecast period.

Cell-based flow cytometry is expected to dominate the global flow cytometry market. The dominant position in the market can be attributed to the growing demand for initial diagnosis and increasing awareness relating to associated welfares with cell-based evaluates. The cell-based flow cytometry has widespread applications in many research fields. These evaluations are used in drug discovery for the physical significance of the results. Additionally, it is extensively used in clinical studies with tumor cells in peripheral blood, endothelial cells in blood, tumor stem cells, and hematopoietic progenitor cells.

The reagent & consumables segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in the global flow cytometry market. Advancement and commercialization of high-quality application-specific reagents and assays and the increasing requirement of flow cytometry reagents by end users are projected to drive the growth of the reagents and consumables market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to share significant growth in the global flow cytometry market followed by the Asia Pacific. The growth in the market is attributed to the presence of supportive government reforms for the expansion of advanced technologies for molecular diagnostics in this region. Additionally, the availability of skilled professionals and increasing awareness about the healthcare level are some of the prominent factors, which are expected to boost the flow cytometry market growth. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in the global flow cytometry market. Increasing expansion of research infrastructure and growing public-private initiative intended towards boosting advance research practices are expected to drive the flow cytometry market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global flow cytometry market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global flow cytometry market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Flow Cytometry Market

Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Technology

• Cell-Based

• Bead-Based

Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Product & Service

• Instruments

• Reagent & consumables

• Software

• Accessories

• Services

Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Application

• Research

o Pharmaceutical

 Drug discovery

 Stem cells

 In vitro toxicity

o Apoptosis

o Cell sorting

o Cell cycle analysis

o Immunology

o Cell viability

• Industrial

• Clinical

o Cancer

o Organ transplantation

o Immunodeficiency

o Hematologys

Global Flow Cytometry Market, By End User

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Agilent Technologies

• Apogee Flow Systems

• BD

• BioMérieux SA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Cytonome/ST, LLC

• Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

• Luminex Corporation.

• Merck KGaA

• Miltenyi Biotec

• Sony Biotechnology Inc.

• Stratedigm, Inc.

• Sysmex Partec

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Beckman Coulter, Inc.

