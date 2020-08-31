Global Bronchoscopes Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Product, Usability, End User, Applications and Region.

Global Bronchoscopes Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 31.2 Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.Global Bronchoscopes Market



Bronchoscopes is an endoscopic technique used for diagnostic & therapeutic process to study the lungs. Bronchoscopes devices are introduced from the mouth or nose and irregularly through tracheostomy to observe distal branches of the bronchi.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the bronchoscopes market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026.

Technological developments are projected to act as growth catalysts for the bronchoscopes market during the forecast period. The growing demand for disposable bronchoscopes will also fuel the market growth. There is a huge shift in preference from reusable flexible optical bronchoscopes to disposable or single-use bronchoscopes. This will help in eliminating the high costs related to repairing and decontaminating reusable flexible optical bronchoscopes. Additionally, disposable bronchoscopes do not involve any reprocessing turnaround time and minimize the risks of infections. However, the high cost of the device remains an impediment to bronchoscopes market growth.

The reusable segment captured the XX% largest market share in 2018 in terms of revenue. Multi-usage and cost-effectiveness are the key benefits these devices offer. As a result, more than 500 bronchoscopy procedures are executed in a year. This is sure to drive the market at a profitable rate during the forecast period.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the bronchoscopes market, namely, AAPAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America led the market in 2018 with a market share of over XX%, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the presence of recognized vendors, advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased healthcare expenditure, and high awareness of lung cancer and pulmonary diseases among people in North America.

Industry News:

 In February 2019, Paris-based Mauna Kea Technologies received 510(k) clearance from the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for using Cellvizio AQ-Flex 19 Confocal Miniprobe through current bronchoscopes and other equipment for the detection of lung cancer.

 In January 2019, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for Olympus‘ Spiration Valve System (SVS) which is a minimally offensive treatment for a progressive form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), severe emphysema.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Bronchoscopes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Bronchoscopes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Bronchoscopes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bronchoscopes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Bronchoscopes Market

Global Bronchoscopes Market, By Product

• Rigid Bronchoscopes

• Flexible Bronchoscopes

o Fiber Optic Bronchoscopes

o Video Bronchoscopes

• Accessories

Global Bronchoscopes Market, By Usability

• Reusable

• Disposable

Global Bronchoscopes Market, By Application

• Bronchial Diagnosis

• Bronchial Treatment

Global Bronchoscopes Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

• Others

Global Bronchoscopes Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Bronchoscopes Market

• Olympus Corporation

• Karl Storz

• Hoya Group

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Fujifilm Holdings

• Ambu, Inc

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Cogentix Medical

• Richard Wolf GmbH

• Cook Medical

