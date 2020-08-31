Global Medical Tubing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Material,Structure,Application, and Region.

Global Medical Tubing market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XXBn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.



Growing number in aged population which witness many health issues because of reduced immunity strength need of various treatments that involve the use of medical tubing, this application of medical tubing is the main driver for global medical tubing market. Growing awareness among the people related to advancement in medical facilities and government schemes that provide subsidized health care facilities is also a factor responsible for the growth of medical tubing market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing demand for medical devices that has medical tubing as a part of the equipment is fostering demand for the tubing. People spending on their health concerns to avoid future hazards and a large number of invasive surgeries are also some demand based factors fostering the growth of the global medical tubing market. Constant customization of polymers and restructuring of the tubing has developed various scopes of opportunities for the global medical tubing market. In addition, legal difficulties implemented by the government to produce medical tubing is hindering the development of the global market at some extend.

Based on material segment,the silicone segment of the medical tubing market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The strong silicone-oxygen construction of silicone allows it to have possessionslike biocompatibility, superior temperature & chemical resistance, good mechanical & electrical properties, and natural clarity or translucence. Silicone is supple, has high tear & tensile strength, and a wide range of surface hardness. Silicone materials have the ability to resist chemicals, solvents, and dangerous temperatures.

Biocompatibility of silicone permitsit to be compatible with human issues and body fluids, thus growing its use in medical tubing. The molecular construction of silicone allows it to be industrial in any form, including solids, liquids, semi-viscous pastes, greases, oils, and rubbers. Silicone is supple and resistant to moisture, chemicals, heat, cold, and UV radiation. All these factors contribute to the development of the silicone segment of the global medical tubing market.

On the basis of application segment,the increasing demand for silicone in various advance medical applications because of its superior properties drive the global medical tubing market. Drug delivery system is projected to be the fastest-growing market for medical tubing. Drug delivery is a method or approach used to deliver drugs or medications to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans or animals. This can be used for the treatment or diagnosis of numerous diseases like diabetes, kidney failure, heart diseases, and others. Medical tubing is used as a device or channel of delivery in medication delivery systems. Nasogastric tubes are used for enteral feeding and drainage. Spacer devices used for asthma are also combined with medical tubing. The tubing used in these systems necessitates the use of high-quality polymers. The demand for medical tubing is increasingbecause of the growing incidences of diseases like diabetes and asthma, and the increase in the aging population.

In terms of region, APAC is projected to lead the global medical tubing market because of the shift toward minimally invasive medical procedures. The growing responsiveness and government creativities to provide high-quality healthcare facilities and growth in aging population are other factors fueling the request for medical tubing in various applications.

The report offers a complete assessment of the market. It does so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and expectations. The examination report serves as a source of study and information for every surface of the market, including but not incomplete to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Medical Tubing Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Medical Tubing Market.

Scope of Global Medical Tubing Market

Global Medical Tubing Market, by Material

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Thermoplastics Elastomer & Thermoplastic Polyurethane

• Silicone

• Polyolefins

• Others

Global Medical Tubing Market, by Structure

• Single-Lumen

• Multi-Lumen

• Co-Extruded

• Tapered Or Bump Tubing

• Braided Tubing

• Balloon Tubing

• Heat Shrink Tubing

Global Medical Tubing Market, by Application

• Bulk Disposable Tubing

• Catheters & Cannulas Dominate the Medical Tubing Market

• Drug Delivery Systems

• Special Applications

Global Medical Tubing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Medical Tubing Market

• Zeus Industrial Products

• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

• Teleflex

• Optinova

• Lubrizol (Vesta)

• Nordson Corporation

• Putnam Plastics

• Raumedic

• Tekni-Plex

• W.L.Gore& Associates (Fermatex Vascular Technology)

• Ap Technologies

• A.P. Extrusion

• B. Braun

• Cook Medical

• FBK Medical Tubing, Inc.

• Freudenberg Group

• Grayline

• LVD Biotech

• MDC Industries

• Medtronics

• Microlumen

• Nusil Technology

• Polyzen

• TE Connectivity

• Teel Plastics Inc.

