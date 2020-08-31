Global Spirometer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Product, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global Spirometer Market is one of the most common lung function tests and it takes 15 to 30 minutes, used to monitor lung condition. Spirometry help to detect breathing problems such as asthma & chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and also measures how much air a person can inhale & exhale.Global Spirometer Market



The global spirometer market is boosting owing to rising awareness about the advanced respiratory care therapeutic & monitoring devices, growing home use of spirometers, and technological development in respiratory care devices. Moreover, the changing lifestyle, urbanization & rising level of pollutions, and increasing senior population & occurrence of chronic diseases are also driving the growth of the global spirometer market.

Increase in the number of smokers is generating key growth opportunity of the global spirometer market. However, lack of alertness about the signs & symptoms of breathing diseases, growing healthcare expenses, largely untreated population, and inadequate reimbursement are restraining the growth of the global spirometer market.

The table-top spirometer segment is leading the market owing to the broadly used in clinics & hospitals. They are suitable in primary settings as well as provide exact results. The desktop spirometer is used to diagnosis cases of chronic obstructive diseases, tuberculosis, black lung, and other breathing diseases. Increasing usage of computer-based devices, desktop spirometers are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Hand-held is usually used in general practice and homecare, especially by asthma patients and smokers.

Flow measurement devices are expected to lead the global spirometer market share during the forecast period owing to its compact size & less expensive. Flow spirometer is used at home to self-check the patient’s capacity to breathe accurately. Volumetric spirometer provides actual readings & instant results and also used at healthcare facilities, clinics, & hospitals. Peak flow meters are generally used to help analyse asthma.

The diagnostic application segment is broadly used for the diagnosis of many respiratory diseases and it contains an estimation of symptoms, signs, and abnormal laboratory tests. The therapeutic application is used for post-surgical procedures such as lung surgery for continuous monitoring & improvement evaluation.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the spirometer market owing to purifying healthcare infrastructure & large pool of patients in the Asia-Pacific region. Growing healthcare expenses & rising incidence of respiratory conditions in the developing countries, such as India and China are expected to witness the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

The Scope of Global Spirometer Market:

Global Spirometer Market, by Product:

• Table-Top Spirometer

• Hand-Held Spirometer

• Desktop Spirometer

Global Spirometer Market, by Technology:

• Volume Measurement Spirometer

• Flow Measurement Spirometer

• Peak Flow Meter

Global Spirometer Market, by Application:

• Diagnostic

• Therapeutic

Global Spirometer Market, by End-User:

• Hospital

• Clinics

• Homecare

Global Spirometer Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Spirometer Market:

• Benson Medical Instruments

• Chest M.I., Inc.

• Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

• Cosmed Srl

• Fukuda Sangyo Co., Ltd.

• Futuremed Usa

• Ganshorn

• Geratherm Respiratory Gmbh

• Jones Medical Instrument Company

• Medical Econet

• Medical International Research (Mir)

• Medikro Oy

• Medtronic

• MGC Diagnostics Corporation

• Midmark Corp.

• NDD Medizintechnik Ag

• Nihon Kohden Europe Gmbh

• Nspire Health Inc.

• Nuvoair Ab

• PMD Healthcare

• QRS Diagnostic

• Schiller

• Sdi Diagnostics

• Sibelmed

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Thor

• Tri-Anim Health Services

• Utah Medical Products, Inc.

• Vitalograph

• Vyaire

• Welch Allyn

