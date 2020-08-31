Oncology Biosimilars Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2026 – By Cancer Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region.

Oncology Biosimilars Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.



A biosimilar is a biologic drug that is similar to its reference drug, with no clinically meaningful differences in purity, potency, or safety; however, there may be some minor differences in its inactive components. Similarly, oncology biosimilar is the similar copy of oncology biologics used for the treatment of cancer.

These oncology biosimilar is cost-effective, efficient, and have the identical ability as biologics. These molecules are easily produce as compared to biologics and it can only be manufactured after patent expiry. These are comparatively cheaper than branded or approved products.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Oncology Biosimilars with the reasons given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The oncology biosimilars market is anticipated to benefit enormously with the growing demand for reasonable therapies for cancer. ncreasing number of occurrences of for cancer such as cervical cancer, stomach cancer, lung cancer, and breast cancer is increasing demand for the appropriate treatment of every type of the caner is anticipated to drive the oncology biosimilars treatment market during forecast period.

Recently, World Health Organization (WHO) reported that, around 8.8 million people died due to cancer in globe. Increasing frequency of several types of cancer across the globe is supporting the market growth. Increasing risk of cancer is related with increasing age, thus nearly 77% of all cancers are detected in elder population and most cases of cancer arise in middle-aged adults or older population.

Considering this factors, the growth for the oncology biosimilars is anticipated to fuel by the expiration of the patents of a large number of biologics. These factors are also anticipated to contribute to the significant and fuel the growth of the oncology biosimilars market. Raising number of associations for development of biosimilar is anticipated to propel the growth of oncology biosimilars market during forecast period.

Implementation of oncology biosimilars for the treatment of cancer is increasing growth of the oncology biosimilars market. Moreover, raising number of product approvals for treatment of several types of cancer is expected to drive the growth of market. Nevertheless, complex manufacturing process and its approval is key factor for hamper the growth oncology biosimilars market.

The report on Oncology Biosimilars market covers segments such as By Cancer Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region. The Cancer Type segment includes Lung Cancer, Colorectal cancer, Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, Kidney cancer, Stomach cancer, Brain Cancer, and Others. Among the Cancer Type, Breast cancer is anticipated to dominating segment throughout forecast period owing to raising incidence of breast cancer in globe.

The Product Type segment is further sub-segmented into Monoclonal Antibody, Immunomodulators, Hematopoietic agents, G-CSF and Others. Among the product type, G-CSF is anticipated to hold major market share during forecast period due to raising demand of G-CSF for the treatment of breast cancer across the globe.

Based on Distribution Channel, the Oncology Biosimilars market is sub-segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies. The hospital Pharmacies occupied highest market share in 2018, due to the convenience of trained & qualified personnel and promising reimbursement structure.

The online Pharmacies is projected to demonstration highest CAGR in the forecast period, which is recognized to the technological adaptation and acceptance of online Pharmacies by population. The retail Pharmacies demonstrated the reasonable market share in 2018 due to increasing geriatric population & developments in the healthcare amenities in emerging countries are estimated to drive the popularity of retail Pharmacies throughout the forecast period.

Based on regional segment, the Oncology Biosimilars market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the oncology biosimilar market throughout the forecast period. According to the American Society of Cancer (ASC), around 1.8 million new cases of cancer were registered and nearby 606,880 deaths from cancer are anticipated to occur in the US in 2019. Europe oncology biosimilar market is anticipated to increase significantly.

Raising occurrence of breast cancer in the U.K and over 55,000 breast cancer cases are register each year in the U.K and about 4,700 in Scotland are the factors anticipated to drive the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to the fastest developing oncology biosimilar market throughout the forecast period. Mostly, Breast cancer is commonly spread in Asian countries due to unhealthy lifestyle, increasing obesity which has increased demand of oncology biosimilar market. LAMEA is projected to grow at a steady rate due to the undeveloped healthcare amenities. Lack of awareness about the healthy lifestyle is reducing the cancer treatment in this region.

Key players operating in the Oncology Biosimilars market Amgen Inc., Allergan, Plc, Mylan N.V., Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Celltrion Healthcare, Novartis International AG, Biogen Idec, Inc., Biocon Limited., Celltrion Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Apotex Inc., BIOCAD, Merck & Co., Inc., and Coherus Biosciences. The companies functioning in the market are concentrating on R&D investments and fund raising activities to drive clinical trials that lead to robust product pipeline. As detection rate and market perception withstand to expand, there are anticipations for market growth during forecast period. Furthermore, innovative product sanctions in the market will further drive the market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Oncology Biosimilars market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Product, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Oncology Biosimilars market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

