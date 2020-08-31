Global Gaming Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Gaming Hardware, Gaming Software, Online Gaming, Purchase Type and Region.

Global Gaming Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The gaming industry has grown massively because of the growth in gaming audiences across the globe. The progression of investment in the gaming sector is indicating the exponential growth, massive revenue, robust user engagement and widespread geographic reach of mobile gaming. An increase in the adoption of smartphones and tablets over a billion people across the globe is one of the key drivers behind the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The videogame industry across the globe has contributes to the economy in many ways. The technology innovation, the domestic infrastructure for advanced online services, expansion of the complementary sectors including the broader media sector, semiconductor electronics and software are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global gaming market.

There are many consumers in the developing region who have limited access of the internet, hence expected to hinder the growth in the global gaming market. Additionally, several countries across the globe are attempting to control and restrict content available on the web is another factor hampering the market growth. For example instance, China is identified for implementing internet censorship.

The mobile gaming is expected to contribute US $ XX Mn share in the global gaming market. An introduction of the widely accessible broadband connection with the availability of the smartphone is expected to drive the market growth. In the current market scenario, consumers are accessing all forms of media and entertainment through their mobile devices. The preferences of the consumers are changing, they are preferring online content over-consuming media like online news, eBooks and videos, which are commonly viewed on social media sites. Today, mobile games are accounting nearly about X3% of all app downloads. The XX bn people are playing mobile games across the globe, which is almost one-third of the global population.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the global gaming market in 2018 and it is projected to continue its dominant position in the market during the forecast period. The region is accounting nearly about X7 % share of the global market. The digital games are enjoyed by an extensive population of both males and females, in all age groups across the region is contributing maximum share in the market. In the region, an increase in the penetration of tablets and smartphones from the young population is expected to boost market growth.

An increase in the emergence of cloud gaming, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions, and the adoption of AR and VR games are contributing to the significant growth in the global gaming market. Gaming key players and endemic businesses are presenting transaction targets, because of their attractive target audience. Several gaming-related companies are expanding their reach of eSports and gaming by maintaining a loyal customer base, which is fundamentally inaccessible by outmoded means of advertising and marketing.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Gaming Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Gaming Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Gaming Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Gaming Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Gaming Market

Global Gaming Market, By Gaming Hardware

• Video game handheld and accessories

• Video game console and accessories

Global Gaming Market, By Gaming Software

• Video game console software

• Gaming development tool software

• Personal computer (PC) gaming software

• Mobile gaming software

• Video game handheld software

Global Gaming Market, By Online Gaming

• Internet users

• Mobile users

Global Gaming Market, By Purchase Type

• Box/ CD Game Purchase

• Shareware

• Freeware

• In-App Purchase Based

• Other

Global Gaming Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Gaming Market

• Viacom Inc.

• Nintendo Co. Ltd

• Activision Blizzard Inc.

• Sony Corporation

• Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

• Disney Entertainment

• Microsoft Corporation

• Konami Corporation

• Supercell

• King

• King Digital Entertainment

• THQ Inc.

• Google

• Real Networks Inc.

• Square Enix

• Ubisoft Entertainment S.A.

• Apple Inc.

• EA Sports Inc

