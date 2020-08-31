Global Surgical Tourniquets Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, End-User, Application, and Region.

Global Surgical Tourniquets Market was valued at US$ 312.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 654.3 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.66% during a forecast period.

High demand for tourniquets in military applications, rise in R&D activities, technological advancements like sterile disposable tourniquets, increase in initiatives from governments, and growth in incidences of intestinal-related disorders drive the market. However, lack of product differentiation and adverse effects after using tourniquets for instance hyperemia, hyperthermia, and pain restrain the growth of the market. Additionally, the development of latex-free tourniquets and rise in a number of programs and initiatives by the government provide profitable growth for the market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global tourniquet market has massive growth opportunities in both developed and developing regions. The market in the developed economies is witnessing an increased adoption of a tourniquet for high quality, safety, and efficacy owing to improved access and availability in healthcare institutions.

Hospitals and trauma centers segment accounted for the largest market share of the surgical tourniquets market in 2017. Hospitals and trauma centers are the major end-users of surgical tourniquet products. The growing need for joint replacement surgeries and rapid growth in the geriatric population across the world are some of the key factors driving the growth of the hospitals and trauma centers segment.

North America is expected to be the fastest growing market for surgical tourniquets during the forecast period. In North America, the USA and Canada are the leading countries because of the highest number of surgical cases in 2017. This region dominates the global presence of tourniquet and has the most diversified tourniquet available in the market. It has the highest percentage of the elderly population with numerous individuals with chronic diseases, for example, CVD, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and other urology related factors. This has attracted most of the retailers to sustain and grow over the period and maintain their product presence in the market. Europe is the second leading region and held further than 29% of the market share in 2017. The market in Europe was mostly driven by advances in medical devices technologies.

A recent development in the market for surgical tourniquets: In July 2016, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.K) arrived into a multi-year collaboration with the Indo U.K Institutes of Health. The leading stage of the collaboration comprises the establishment of the Zimmer Biomet Institute of India, a 30,000 square-foot state-of-the-art medical training and education ability on the campus of King’s College Hospital in, Andhra Pradesh.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Surgical Tourniquets Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Surgical Tourniquets Market.

Scope of the Global Surgical Tourniquets Market

Global Surgical Tourniquets Market, By Type

• Tourniquet Systems

• Tourniquet Cuffs

o Pneumatic Tourniquet Cuffs

 Single-Use Pneumatic Tourniquet Cuffs

 Reusable Pneumatic Tourniquet Cuffs

• Non-Pneumatic Tourniquet Cuffs

• Tourniquet Accessories

Global Surgical Tourniquets Market, By Application

• Lower-Limb Surgery

• Upper-Limb Surgery

Global Surgical Tourniquets Market, By End User

• Hospitals and Trauma Centers

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Military

• Other

Global Surgical Tourniquets Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Surgical Tourniquets Market

• Beijing Xintian

• Hammarplast Medical AB

• UZuMCu

• Bohua Medical

• Hangzhou Keyu

• Zimmer Biomet

• Anetic Aid

• RiesterVBM

• Beijing Jinxinxing

• Shanghai Huifeng

• Stryker Corporation

• Delfi Medical Innovation

• Medic Instrument

• Ulrich Medical

• Changzhou Yanling

