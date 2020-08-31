Global Lithotripsy Devices Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 TO 2026) – BY Type, Application, End-user and Region.

Global Lithotripsy Devices Market was valued at USD1.45 billion in 2018, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX % from 2018 to 2026.



Global Lithotripsy Devices Market By End UserLithotripsy is medical procedure that break kidney stones in modicums. It uses shock wave to break kidney stones so that it can peregrinate through urinary track and abstract from the body. Transmuting technology and innovation are some of the major driving forces for the Global Lithotripsy Devices Market .

Some of the market drivers for the Global Lithotripsy Devices Market include the incrementing incidence of urolithiasis, changing technology and innovation, increasing adoption of new products and rising demand for advanced medical instruments. In addition to this, it is the increasing prevalence of kidney stones and technological advancements in lithotripsy contrivances that further boosts the market demand for lithotripsy device globally. On the other hand, unpropitious healthcare reforms in the US, unpropitious effects associated with lithotripsy and the availability of alternative treatments for stone abstraction are a few key factors that are expected to restrain the magnification of Global Lithotripsy Devices Market during the forecast period.

Global Lithotripsy Devices Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America has been the largest market for Global Lithotripsy Devices Market, owing to increased awareness, incrementing incidence of urolithiasis, increasing prevalence of kidney stones and technological advancements in lithotripsy contrivances in the region. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the incrementing cases of lithotripsy. New players are looking forward towards investment in the Asia Pacific market due to more patient pool and increment utilization of lithotripsy devices.

The major player in the Global Lithotripsy Devices Market are Siemens AG (Germany), Boston Scientific (US), Dornier MedTech (Germany), Olympus America (Japan), DirexGroup (Germany), and Richard Wolf (Germany), Ince Medical, ELMED Elektronik ve Medikal San. TIC. A.S., Grupo Maxwerk, Haiying Enterprises Group Co. Ltd., cook. C. R. Bard, Inc., lumenis, Karl Storz Gmbh and Co. KG.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Lithotripsy Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Lithotripsy Devices Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Lithotripsy Devices Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Lithotripsy Devices Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2017

• Estimated year – 2018

• Forecast period – 2018 to 2026

Global Lithotripsy Devices Market Key Segment:

• Global Lithotripsy Devices Market By Type

o Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices

o Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices

 Laser Lithotripsy Devices

 Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy Devices

 Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Devices

 Mechanical Lithotripsy Devices

• Global Lithotripsy Devices Market By Application

o Kidney Stones

o Ureteral Stones

o Pancreatic Stones

o Bile Duct Stones

•Global Lithotripsy Devices Market By End User

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Other End Users

Global Lithotripsy Devices Market, By Region

North America

• U.S

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

• Middle-East

• Africa

• Latin America

