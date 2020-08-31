Global Home Security System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Home Type, System Type, Offering and Region.

Global Home Security System Market size was valued at US$ 40.66 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 91.95 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 10.74 % during the forecast period.Global Home Security System market, by Home TypeThe objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global Home Security System market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global Home Security System market.

The simplest definition of any security system is a method by which something is protected through a system of interworking modules and devices. The Home security systems, which are systems of combined electronic devices working together with a central control panel to defend against burglars and additional potential home intruders. Home security systems work on the simple idea of securing entrance points into a home with sensors that interconnect with a control panel or command center fixed in a suitable location somewhere in the home.

A usual home security system contains a control panel, which is the main controller of a home’s security system, Door and window sensors, Motion sensors, both inner and outer, Wired or wireless safety cameras, a high-decibel siren or alarm and a yard sign and window stickers.

Security systems are designed to achieve certain tasks when a protected zone is opened. What your security systems do on the occasion of an interruption depends on the kind of system you’re using. The sensors are typically placed indoors that lead to and from a house as well as easily accessible windows particularly any that open, especially those at ground level. Open places inside of homes can be protected with motion sensors.

The major driving factors of the global Home Security System market are the development of IOT and wireless technologies, growing customer awareness, increasing the integration of AI and deep learning in home security systems and global production of smart cities initiatives are generating enormous growth opportunities for players in the market.

The high cost related to the installation, Operational and maintenance of home security systems is the basic factor limiting the development of this market. Customers are progressively becoming aware of the benefits of home security systems; at the same time, they are doubtful of spending

in it meanwhile the prices of security systems are quiet, not affordable for many consumers. Special hardware and the high cost of ownership hamper the adoption of home security systems.

The Opportunities in the Home Security System market are Integration of AI and Deep Learning in Home Security Systems and Worldwide Proliferation of Smart City Initiatives also the Challenges in this market are Worldwide Proliferation of “Smart City” Initiatives, Worldwide Proliferation of Smart City Initiatives.

Home security system market for system type do-it-yourself security systems to raise at highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of DIY security systems. The penetration of home security systems is quite low, and the clients from economically emerging countries prefer installing DIY systems for the security within their budgets. Hence, with the rising adoption of home security systems, the DIY systems develop an attractive alternative for newer clients with average disposable incomes.

North America is anticipated to hold the major size of home security system market in forecast period due to the growing adoption of home security systems and the introduction of IOT and the development of smart cities have given a boost to the home security system market in the region in this region. Also, the region is home to major companies efficient in the market, such as Johnson Controls, Honeywell, and UCT. Furthermore, economically and technically advanced countries, such as the US and Canada, hold a large number of households

with high disposable income.

Scope of the Global Home Security System market

Global Home Security System market, by Home Type

• Independent Homes

• Apartments

Global Home Security System market, by System Type

• Professionally Installed & Monitored

• Self-Installed & Professionally Monitored

• Do-It-Yourself

Global Home Security System market, by Offering

• Products

o Fire Protection Systems

o Video Surveillance Systems

o Access Control Systems

o Entrance Control Systems

o Intruder Alarms

• Services

o Security System Integration Services

o Remote monitoring Services

o Fire Protection Services

o Video Surveillance Services

o Access Control Services

Global Home Security System market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Home Security System market

• Honeywell

• ADT

• Johnson Controls

• HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY

• ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), SECOM

• Robert Bosch

• United Technologies

• Godrej & Boyce

• Alarm.com

• Allegion

• Control4

• Schneider Electric

• Legrand

• ABB

• Comcast

• STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions

• Nortek Security & Control

• FRONTPOINT

• Vivint

• Armorax

• Nest Secure

• Notion

• Canary

• Scout

• Simplisafe

• Cacoon

Major Table home-security-system Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Home Security System Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Market Volume (Units)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Patent Registration

