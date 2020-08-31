Global HSE Consulting and Training Services Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Service, Service Type, Industry and Region.

Global HSE Consulting and Training Services Market was valued US$ 35.9 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 59.56 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.68% during a forecast period.



Safety, health, and environment services are used by businesses to safeguard employee safety at the workplace. The rising awareness about workspace and employee safety coupled with increasing efforts toward maintaining safety have led to the HSE consulting and training services market to grow at substantial speed.Governments are actively implementing HSE services across numerous industry verticals to follow environmental and occupational safety standards. The rising awareness about workspace and employee safety attached with growing efforts toward upholding safety have led the HSE consulting and training services market to grow at substantial speed.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Government rules and regulations about workers safety is a driving factor for the market. For instance, the Australian government has approved the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 which is aimed at protecting the safety, health, and environment of all workers at the workplace. It also defends the safety and health of people who might get affected by the work. The employees from workspace about health safety and environment training program helps before getting injured.These programs are effective in reducing fatalities, injuries, and illnesses.

The global market for HSE consulting and training services is segmented by services, service type, industry, and geography.

Based on the service, training segment is expected to witness significant growth in the global HSE consulting and training services market. It increases market share through innovation, strengthening customer relationships,acquiring competitors and smart hiring practices. Innovation is projected to increase during the forecast period.The process mapping is projected to lead the global HSE consulting and training service market. Process mapping is the planned investigation of classifying and making a visual depiction of the procedure of various areas of an organization.In industry segment, Automotive & Discrete Manufacturing is expected to lead the global HSE consulting and training service market. The flexibility and support for a lean manufacturing approach allows to lead various modes of manufacture.

Europe and North America are the most attractive regions in the HSE consulting and training services market. In North America, the U.S. is the most dynamic user of these services and in Europe, the U.K is the most active user. Organizations in industrialized countries such as the U.S., especially in the oil & gas industry, are devoting heavily for the safety of their workers. Still, there exists an opportunity for various small- and medium-sized organizations in developing countries to invest in HSE consulting and training services. North America is projected to account for a notable share of the global HSE consulting and training services market by the end of 2017.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and, project the global HSE Consulting and Training Services market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global HSE Consulting and Training Services market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global HSE Consulting and Training Services Market

Global HSE Consulting and Training Services Market, By Service

• Training

• Consulting

Global HSE Consulting and Training Services Market,By Service Type

• Risk Assessment/Management

• Accident Reporting

• Hazard Analysis Management

• Contract Management

• Process Mapping

• Incident Investigation & Claims Management

• Program Development & Audits

• Industrial Hygiene

o Exposure Monitoring

o Noise Dosimetry and Area Monitoring

o Asbestos Surveying

o Chemical Hazard sampling

o Air Quality Assessments

o Environmental Site Assessments

o Other (Ventilation Assessment etc.)

• Occupational Health Services

o Process Standardization (Posture, Lifting etc.)

o Medical Data Analysis

o Violence and Harassment Risk Assessment

o Emergency Response Assessment

o Ergonomic Consulting

• Others (Laboratory Services etc.)

Global HSE Consulting and Training Services Market, By Industry

• Automotive & Discrete Manufacturing

o Mechanical & Plant Engineering

o Aviation

o Defense

• Process Manufacturing

o Metal

o Chemicals

o Pharmaceuticals

o Oil, Gas & Mining

o Pulp & Paper

• Utilities

o Electricity

o Water

o Waste

• Government

• Construction and Real Estate

• Logistics and Transportation

• Others

Global HSE Consulting and Training Services Market,By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global HSE Consulting and Training Services Market

• Bureau Veritas SA

• RPS Group PLC

• WHA Services

• STS Consulting Services

• LLC

• STE Group

• HSE Consulting

• World Star HSE

• Sigma-HSE Ltd.

• IRESC

• ESIS Inc.

• Skillsoft

• GP Strategies

• MHI Global

• Articulate

• Computer Generated Solutions

• New Horizons Computer Learning Centers

• Desire2Learn

• HarrishSairaman

• Interaction Associates

• NIIT

• Wilson Learning Worldwide.

