Global Human Resource Professional Services Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End-user, and By Region.

Global Human Resource Professional Services Market was valued US$ 3.37 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for flexibility in accessing data about leaves, attendance, work schedule, and training modules is expected to boost global human resource professional services market growth. Furthermore, the opportunities of the global human resource professional services market are leading market players who are constantly engaged in updating and modifying their services to maintain competitiveness.

Because of the lack of expertise in advanced technologies, while implementing the latest solutions and offerings, are expected to hinder the global human resource professional services market growth.

In terms of deployment, On-premise deployment is expected to remain the most broadly adopted method of deploying human resource professional services. The on-premise deployment method allows large-scale customization of products and services while increasing flexibility. Furthermore, on-premise helps in improving cost-efficiency in terms of the total cost of ownership and setting up a control center in an organization for coordinating and managing various tasks of human resource management.

According to enterprise size, Small and medium enterprises are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The number of small and medium enterprises operating in developing economies such as China, India, and Japan is increasing at a rapid pace and are increasingly implementing robust solutions to optimize their business capabilities.

Region-wise, North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue. Growth of North America is attributed to the concentration of multiple providers of human resource professional services and solutions. Increasing the complexities of business operations because of the increasing workforce is encouraging companies to automate basic human resource operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Human Resource Professional Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Human Resource Professional Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Human Resource Professional Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Human Resource Professional Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope

by Type:

• Core HR

• Employee Collaboration & Engagement

• Recruiting

• Talent Management

• Workforce Planning & Analytics

• Others

by Deployment:

• Hosted

• On-premise

by Enterprise Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

by End-user:

• Academia

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Others

by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key player’s

• ADP, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Ultimate Software

• Workday, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Kronos, Inc.

• Skillsoft

• Cornerstone on Demand, Inc.

