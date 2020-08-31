Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Deployment Type, Service Type, Enterprise Size, Access Type, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region

Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market was valued US$ 3.60 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 18.90 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 26.73 % during a forecast period.

Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) is the foundation for the digital transformation. It provides secure, flexible and adaptive IT infrastructure.

Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) is help to provide the IAM (Identity and Access Management) elements to meet cloud-scale business demands. It also deliver the user experience, federated identity, API security, and identity analytics capable of providing detection and response. An increase in the security concerns in the public and private sector, demand for cloud-based security solutions and services across the IT infrastructure and mandating regulatory and data protection laws are some of the factors, which are expected to drive the growth in the Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market.

On the other hand, an increase in the volumes of data and security breaches many organisations are focusing to adopt data security solutions like Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS). High cost and complications related with the implementation of identity as a service is expected to limit the growth of the market. Additionally, lack of awareness about the benefits of the cloud based solution also hamper the market growth.

The large enterprises are expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The enterprises are preferring centralized management and a single point of accountability for the administration of numerous types of user provisioning and authentications. IDaaS service will help to them to reduce the cost of installing on-premises solutions. Several enterprises are focusing on the transformation of their traditional IT infrastructure technologies and numerous other management processes with cloud deployment and service delivery models.

The Adaptive authentication and multifactor authentication technologies are developing. Currently, some of the business entities are looking at some form of multifactor authentication to reduce risk. For the successful deployment, Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) must be simply provisioned, maintained, and understood by the end user. Key players are looking for services to steadily incorporate bring your own device (BYOD), social identities customers, and remote users, at the time of the deployment the multifactor authentication technologies. Industry standards like OAuth and OpenID Connect are essential to confirm integration of existing multifactor solutions and the integration of newer, adaptive authentication technology.

Region-Wise, The Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market during the forecast period. Rapid expiation of the end-use industries like retail & consumer electronics, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment in the developing economies, IT infrastructure development and rise in adoption of the cloud-based services across many small & medium enterprises and large enterprise are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) market in the region.

Some of the prominent key players like Okta, Inc., Oracle Corporation, iWelcome and Onelogin Inc. are focusing to offer identity management tools for businesses to enable the end-to-end security and real-time identity management.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market

Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market, By Deployment Type

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid

Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market, By Service Type

• On-Site

• In-House

Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market, By Enterprise Size

• Small & Medium enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market, By Access Type

• Single Sign-On

• Multi-factor Authentication

• Compliance Management

• Directory Services

• Others

Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market, By Application

• Document Verification

• Authentication/identification

• Screening

Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market, By End-Use Industry

• Government

• Retail & Consumer Electronics

• Transportation & Logistics

• Media & Entertainment

• IT & Telecommunication

• BFSI

• Energy & Utility

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Others

Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market

• Fischer International

• Centrify Corporation

• Ping Identity

• Covisint

• Bitium

• Intermedia

• Microsoft Corporation

• Connectis

• One Identity

• JumpCloud

• HCL Technologies limited

• Capegemini SE

• Janrain

• Gemalto

• Okta, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• iWelcome

• Onelogin Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Salesforce

• CA Technologies

• SailPoint Technologies

• Simeio Solutions

• Jumio

• ILANTUS Technologies

