Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Device & Technology, Software, Vertical, and Geography.

Global Industrial Internet of Things Market (IIoT) was valued US$ 95.5 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn In 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of IIoT market include technological advancements in semiconductor and electronics devices, availability of automation solutions, improved data rates, and coverage of communication technologies, increasing use of cloud computing platform, growing adoption of IPv6, and support from governments worldwide moving to the adoption of IIoT solutions. An emerging trend among enterprises worldwide is the transformation of technical focus to improving connectivity in order to undertake data collection with the right security measures in place, The emergence of low-power hardware devices, cloud integration, big data analytics, robotics & automation, and smart sensors are also driving IIoT market growth.

At the same time, lack of compatibility between the many technologies functioning in the IoT environment is limiting the growth of market. The technology is mainly a union of data processing, industrial equipment, networking infrastructure, sensor technologies, and software solutions for data management and writing, lack of a defined protocol or standardization and use of old equipment. Security-related concerns, associated with big data, Poor internet architecture and lack of skilled labours are also expected to limit the market growth.

Due to the introduction of new approaches and technologies, such as smart factories, cyber-physical systems, and intelligent robotics, Germany, UK, France, US, China, and India have taken several initiatives for encouraging manufacturers to increase their investments for the implementation of IIoT solutions. The manufacturing vertical is expected to hold the largest share of the IIoT market in 2020. However, the market for the agriculture vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Businesses across the globe are seeking new operating models to create a connected enterprise for merging operational and information departments of the industry. This transformation is predicted to increase the overall productivity, enhance operational efficiency, improve visibility, and reduce the complexities of different processes in the industry.

The IIoT is not just expected to improve operational efficiencies but also to create new economic opportunities and reshape various industries, thus leading to IoT-enabled digital transformation of companies across the several IIoT industries and even to the reforming of countries.

Healthcare industry in industrial IoT market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Solutions can completely change the healthcare industry through remote monitoring of critical patients. Data collected through remote monitoring can be used for providing improved diagnostics and patient care. Availability of healthcare services and treatments can be enabled through intelligent and complete monitoring systems, boosting the industrial IoT market. Several companies have started providing integrated solutions by using Industrial IoT technology in the healthcare industry.

The IIoT market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is a major manufacturing hub, it is also emerging as an important hub for the metals and mining vertical.

Infrastructural and industrial developments in emerging economies such as China and India are contributing to the growth of the IIoT market in this region. However, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the IIoT market in 2018. The IIoT market is booming due to various initiatives undertaken to encourage its development and implementation by large enterprises and governments in this region. Also, there has been important investments in the R&D of IoT solutions. These factors are contributing to the growth of the market in North America.

Scope of Global Industrial Internet of Things Market (IIoT):

Global Industrial Internet of Things Market (IIoT) by Device & Technology:

• Sensor

• RFID

• Industrial Robotics

• Distributed Control System

• Condition Monitoring

• Smart Meter

• Smart Beacon

• Yield Monitoring

• Electronic Shelf Label

• Camera

• Guidance & Steering

• GPS/GNSS

• Interface Board

• Flow & Application Control Device

• Networking Technology

Global Industrial Internet of Things Market (IIoT) by Software:

• PLM

• MES

• SCADA

• Outage Management System

• Distribution Management System

• Visualization Software

• Transit Management System

• Remote Patient Monitoring

• Farm Management System

Global Industrial Internet of Things Market (IIoT) by Vertical:

• Manufacturing

• Energy

• Oil &Gas

• Metal & Mining

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Transportation

• Agriculture

Global Industrial Internet of Things Market (IIoT) by component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

• Connectivity

Global Industrial Internet of Things Market (IIoT) by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operated in Global Industrial Internet of Things Market (IIoT):

• ARM

• Cisco

• GE

• Intel

• Rockwell Automation

• ABB

• Texas Instruments.

• Honeywell

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Kuka

• NEC Corporation

• Bosch

• PTC.

• AT&T

• Qualcomm

• Accenture

• Amazon

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Infosys

• Google

• Microsoft

• National Instruments

• Siemens

• Tech Mahinda

• Tata Consultancy Services

• Unisys

• Verizon

• Zebra Technologies

• ZTE

• CGI Group Inc.

• Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

• GainSpan Corporation

• Atmel Corporation

• Axeda Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Real Time Innovations

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Omron Corporation

• Datalogic Holding Inc.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• SAP SE

• Dassault Systmes

