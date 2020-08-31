Global Medical Transport Services Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, End User and Region.

Global Medical Transport Services Market was valued at US$ XX Bn 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.77% during a forecast period.

Medical Transport Services is a leading edge long distance non-emergency transportation providing high quality service and high quality care during transport.The major factor driving the growth of Medical Transport Services market is the growing healthcare complications requiring medical attention. Worldwide the number of emergency hospital administration is on the rise. Alone in the U.S., more than 131 Mn patients required some kind of medical emergency service in the year 2017.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

While, ambulances and the vehicles that are used for the transportation of the patients and other medical goods needs regular servicing and quality check by the transport regulatory bodies of the respective regions. Such process involving routine checkups of the transportation vehicles require time therefore in order to continue the services or in emergency there should be additional vehicles or other substitute vehicles. Moreover, the maintenance cost incurred on vehicles and the air ambulance is comparatively high. These factors are expected to restrict the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Based on the End-user, Hospitals accounted for the highest market share of the global medical transport services market. The global market share of hospitals in 2017 was 45% and is expected to reach the US$ 43.2 Bn by end of 2026. As most of the patients requiring emergency medical services are taken to hospitals owing to better and advanced healthcare facilities in comparison to clinics and ambulatory surgical centers, Hospitals contribute the maximum market share.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for advanced mobility options due to increasing traffic congestion will propel the Asia Pacific car sharing market. The governments in the region are considering the introduction of advanced mobility options such as car-sharing to reduce the traffic congestion. The Sharing industry, several companies are investing in developing these services in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in countries including Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Medical Transport Services Market

Global Medical Transport Services Market, By Type

• Medical Products

• Incubator Transport

• Mobile Treatment Facilities

• Patient Transport

Global Medical Transport Services Market, By End-User

• Hospitals

• Private Paying Customers

• Nursing Care Facilities

• Medical Centres

Global Medical Transport Services Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Medical Transport Services Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Medical Transport Services Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Medical Transport Services Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Medical Transport Services Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Medical Transport Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Medical Transport Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Medical Transport Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Medical Transport Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Medical Transport Services by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Medical Transport Services Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Medical Transport Services Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Medical Transport Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

