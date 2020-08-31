Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) Market Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026), by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application.

Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) Market Power ratingProduct Outline:

Dissolve Gas Analyzers are used to Identify levels of dissolved gases being produced in various units of oil-filled electrical equipment. In industries, gases contain complex chemical components and huge amount of hydrocarbons, such as carbon mono-oxides (CO), carbon di-oxides (CO2), methane (CH4), acetylene (C2H2), ethylene (C2H4), and hydrogen (H2) are produced during power transformer operations. The information of gases produced is identify by Dissolve Gas Analyzer, and used in preventive maintenance program.

The Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market has been including several technological advancements in past years. They were included one FT-IR spectrometer, one storage cell, two gas cells and one switcher, one industrial computer, two temperature and pressure sensors, one adapter, one hydrogen sensor and one air conditioner. Gas chromatography (GC) is used to analyze dissolve gas in transformer oil, which provides high measurement accuracy and repeatability. Invention of these analyzers has created a phenomenal opportunity for the market players to capitalize.

Dissolved Gas Analyzer is usually performed only once a year because of various reasons, such as long running time, high Energies costs and several standards that have to be applied to the extraction, storage, and transportation of oil samples to chemical laboratories. Therefore, Dissolved Gas Analyzer based on Gas chromatography (GC) has many limitations. To overcome the above problems, auto- chromatography (GC) for (DGA) on-line was developed and applied. Also FT-IR gives no carrier gas, having high stability and accurate tracing and being maintenance-free for almost all organic gases.

Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) Market dynamics:

Developing economies are the core targets of the leading vendors of Dissolved Gas Analyzer across the world. Increasing demand for Dissolved Gas Analyzer monitoring, safety of power transformers, government regulations, and rise in investments of industrial infrastructure are factors that are driving the Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) during the forecast period. Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) Market also involves of sampling the oil and sending the sample to a laboratory for analysis. Governments are investing huge amounts in industrial infrastructure projects and extending power capacity of transformers to meet the electricity shortage.

The demand for dissolved gas analysis as part of the power transformer monitoring process has been increased by multiple factors such as rising awareness towards fault probability of high voltage transformers, and boost cost replacing aging transformers. The rise in adoption online Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) is another factor, which drives the growth of Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) Market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PESTEL analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) Market.

Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) Market report segments the market on the basis of:

Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) Market Extraction type:

• Vacuum extraction method

• Headspace extraction method

• Stripper column method

• Multiple gas extract method

Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) Market Analysis type:

• Smoke alarms

• Early warming (DGA) monitoring

• Comprehensive (DGA) monitoring

• Laboratory services

• Database software

• Portable (DGA) devices

Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) Market Power rating:

• 100MVA-500MVA

• 501MVA-800MVA

• 801MVA-1200MVA

Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) Market Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Dissolved Gas Analyzer (DGA) MarketKey players:

• General Electric

• General Electric ABB

• Qualitrol

• Morgan Schaffer

• Sieyuan Electric

• LumaSense Technologies

• Weidmann Electrical Technology

• Gatron

• ABB ltd.

• OLCHECK Gmbh

• SD Myers

• Double Engineering

• EMH energy-Messtechnik GmbH

• Luma Sense Technologies Inc. (US)

