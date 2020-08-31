Global Automotive E tailing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Component, Vendor, Product Label, Application and Region.

Global Automotive E tailing Market is expected to reach US$ 64.0Bn by 2026 from US$ 27.0Bn in 2017 at CAGR of 11.39%.

Automotive E-Tailing raises to online selling of automotive components. The global automotive E-tailing market comprises a wide-ranging of automotive components including infotainment-multimedia, interior accessories, powertrain, tires and wheels, electrical and electronics products.

Driving factor of the automotive E-tailing market are, internet habituated customer, growth in vehicle population, cheaper automotive components, increasing demand for Omni-channel insights, and increased spending on analytics. Some of the restraint factors of the market are, increasing the share of counterfeiting of automotive parts, intangible nature of a business, online payment frauds, late or inaccurate delivery reduces value for the customer. Continuously updating products and technology is the major challenge faced by the global automotive E-tailing market.

The tire and wheel segment held the largest share in the global automotive E-Tailing market in 2017. An automobile skid is an automobile handling condition where one or more tires and wheels are slipping relative to the road, and the overall handling of the vehicle has been affected.

Third-party vendors such as Amazon, Alibaba, and eBay are the major players in the E-tailing market for automotive applications. Availability of a broad range of products, features for instance price comparison, customer reviews, and the discounts are the major factors driving the global market for online sales of automotive components.

Region-wise, in 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global automotive E-Tailing market. The Asia-Pacific E-Tailing market is expected to grow the largest CAGR supported by the biggest market in China followed by India and Japan throughout the forecast period. Such growth is likely to be driven by an increase in GDP and rapid economic growth in developing countries such as China and India. Moreover, a growing number of new players and start-ups are entering in the Asia-Pacific market and selling their products in Tier-I cities.

Global automotive E-tailing market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global automotive e-tailing market, Advance Auto Parts, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon.Com, Inc., Autozone, Inc., Delticom AG., Ebay Inc., Flipkart, O’reilly Automotive Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH and Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Scope of Global Automotive E-tailing Market

Global Automotive E-tailing Market, by Component

• Tires and Wheel

• Infotainment and Multimedia

• Interior Accessories

• Electrical and Electronics

• Powertrain

Global Automotive E-tailing Market, by Vendor

• OEM

• Third Party

Global Automotive E-tailing Market, by Product Label

• Genuine Label Products

• Counterfeit Label Product

Global Automotive E-tailing Market, by Application

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

• Two- Wheelers

Global Automotive E-tailing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive E-Tailing Market

• Advance Auto Parts, Inc.

• Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

• Amazon.Com, Inc.

• Autozone, Inc.

• Delticom AG.

• Ebay Inc.

• Flipkar

• O’reilly Automotive Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

