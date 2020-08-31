Global Automotive Braking Component Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Product type, by End User and by Region.

Global Automotive Braking Component Market was valued US$ 46.42 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

Driving factors for automotive braking component market are rise in vehicle production across the globe, rapid increase in the production and sales of vehicles, over road traffic crashes and increasing number of deaths, extensive usage of drum brakes in rear braking applications of passenger vehicles and control of vehicle’s stopping distance are creating more demand in automotive braking component market.

Global Automotive Braking Component Market is segmented into by vehicle type, by sales channel, by product type and by region. Based on vehicle type, Automotive Braking Component Market is classified into Passenger Cars, Light commercial vehicles & Heavy Commercial vehicles. In sales channel are parted into OEM & Aftermarket. In product type are divided into Electronic Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Anti-lock Braking System, differential Slip Control & Traction Control System. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Component failure and emerging competitors can hamper the growth of Automotive Braking Component Market. In terms of product type, Anti-lock braking segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Anti-lock Braking System in trends to Improve the vehicle control, decreases stopping distances on dry and slippery surfaces and prevent the vehicles from accident in emergency condition. Most of the 2-wheelers in the developed markets are high-end vehicles that have similar safety features as standard and increased adoption of such safety systems in passenger vehicles are also expected to boost the market.

In terms of Sales Channel, Aftermarket segment is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. Aftermarket trends in automotive manufacturing, leading to OEM installation of thinner, lighter brake parts that need to be replaced more frequently. Ready availability of less expensive imports that makes it more affordable to replace rather than resurface rotors and drums and increases in raw materials will have more demand in market for automotive braking component market.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR XX % during the forecast period. Emerging economics and massive growth in manufacturer across the region like China, South Korea, Japan and India will create more opportunity in this region. Tolerant safety, emission norms, low production cost, government schemes to increase foreign direct investments, rise in disposal income and ever increasing population of this region will create more opportunity in Automotive Braking Component Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Braking Component Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Braking Component Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive Braking Component Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Automotive Braking Component Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Braking Component Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Report Global Automotive Braking Component Market:

Global Automotive Braking Component Market, By Vehicle Type

Global Automotive Braking Component Market,By Sales Channel

Global Automotive Braking Component Market,By Product Type

• Electronic Stability Control

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Anti-lock Braking System

• Differential Slip Control

• Traction Control System Civil Airports

Global Automotive Braking Component Market,By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analyzed in Global Automotive Braking Component Market the Report:

• Akebono Brake Industry

• Brake Parts

• Brembo

• CARDONE Industries

• Continental

• Halla Mando Corp

• CWD

• Centric Parts

• Delphi Automotive Plc

• Honeywell International Inc

• Nisshinbo Industries

• AC Delco

• EBC Brakes

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Federal-Mogul

• Japan Brake Industrial Co. Ltd.

• MAT Holdings

• Power Stop

• TMD Friction Holdings GmbH

• ZF TRW

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Braking Component Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Braking Component Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Braking Component Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Braking Component Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Braking Component Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Braking Component Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Braking Component Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Braking Component by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Braking Component Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Braking Component Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Braking Component Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

