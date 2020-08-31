Global Aircraft Battery Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Application, Aircraft Type and Region.

Global Aircraft Battery Market was valued at US$ 478.21Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 900.32Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.23% during a forecast period.

A battery is a device containing one or more cells that convert chemical energy directly into electrical energy.

Major driving factors of the Aircraft Battery market are increasing competition in the aircraft industry market and global warming has driven the industry to think along economic and environmental lines. The technological advances in electric-powered flight today will not only make the act of flying cheaper but also going to make revolutionize how the aeronautics industry impacts the global environment with the help of aircraft . The increase in the power demand of aircraft, especially in the last two decades, coupled with advancement in battery materials and technology has led to the development of many high energy density batteries. Huge initial cost of battery and lack of charging infrastructure will act as restraints to the Aircraft Battery market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the Type, Lithium Ion Battery segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Aircraft Battery market during the forecast period. Lithium batteries are increasingly popular because they’re low weight, high-density, and very high performance. Lithium-ion battery technology is rapidly making its way into use as a primary power source for aircraft. Lithium-ion batteries have become the preferred source of electrical power for numerous consumer products. Lithium-ion technology has made its way into engine-start batteries for general, business and air transport category aircraft. This technology has further evolved and FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) installations for lithium-ion engine-start batteries on various Aircraft Battery will be a reality in the near future.

In Trends – Green aircraft.

In a world where air travel makes up between four and nine percent of all man-made greenhouse gases, it is more important than ever to find sustainable ways to propel people through the air. One of the most exciting solutions is electric-powered flight, which sees loud, gas-guzzling jet engines replaced with clean, quiet motors. Photon-powered planes, such as the Solar Impulse craft that flew around the world last year, have been promising, yet are still too rudimentary to be viable in the short term. For now, Aircraft Battery offer more realistic remedies.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the aircraft battery market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific’s aviation industry has experienced remarkable growth over the past decade. In fact, the number of Asian airlines now totals 230, with an estimated 27 percent of the world commercial aircraft fleet. Asian airline passenger numbers reflects fast-rising household incomes in many of these countries, notably China and India, as well as the rapid growth of Asian low-cost carriers, which have helped to make air travel much more affordable in Asia.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the Aircraft Battery market. Moreover, the study also covers an Aircraft Battery market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Aircraft Battery Market

Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Type

• Lead Acid Battery

• Nickel Cadmium Battery

• Lithium Ion Battery

Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Application

• Propulsion

• APU

• Emergency

Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Aircraft Type

• Civil Aviation

• Military Aviation

• UAV

Global Aircraft Battery Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Aircraft Battery Market

• Cella Energy

• Concorde Battery Corporation

• Saft Batteries

• Enersys

• Marathon Norco Aerospace

• EaglePitcher

• HBL Power Systems Lyd

• AeroBatteries and EnerSys

• Marvel Aero International

• KOKAM

• Gill Batteries

• GS Yuasa

• Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics

• Teledyne Battery Products

• Sichuan Changhong Battery

