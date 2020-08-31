Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Sales Channel, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Mounting Position Type, Electric Two Wheeler Type and Region.

Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 39.1 % during forecast period.

An acoustic vehicle alerting systems market is driven by factors such as government regulations on the necessity of electric vehicle warning sounds to reduce the number of possible accidents caused by electric vehicles. Additionally, the rising number of electric vehicles on the road is another factor boosting the adoption of acoustic vehicle alerting systems in electric vehicles. Such factors raise the demand for acoustic vehicle alerting systems in the global market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the electric two-wheeler type, the E-motorcycle segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market globally. The U.S and Europe have now regulated the installation of acoustic vehicle alerting systems in every new electric vehicle, both four-wheelers and two-wheelers. This would encourage the acoustic vehicle alerting systems providers across the world and vehicle manufacturers to introduce innovative and advanced acoustic vehicle alerting systems.

Based on vehicle type, the commercial segment is estimated to witness considerable CAGR of XX% during the upcoming years. The increasing trend of replacement of fossil fuel-based public transport fleet with electric buses will drive the growth of electric commercial vehicles during the projected period. Moreover, the growth of e-commerce, logistics and shared mobility will drive the growth of electric commercial vehicles.

North America is anticipated to lead the acoustic vehicle alerting systems market during the forecast period. This growth is due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles among the population in the region. In North America, U.S is expected to dominate the acoustic vehicle alerting systems market because of government initiatives and rising demand for electric vehicles. However, Canada is expected to be the fastest-growing market for acoustic vehicle alerting systems due to technological advancements, massive demand for electric cars and the presence of major automakers.

Recently, in March 2019, the Indian government announced the second phase of FAME-II, which comprises setting up 2,700 charging stations in metro cities. Moreover, the Indian government plans to make it mandatory for cab-hailing companies Ola and Uber to have XX% of their fleet as an electric vehicle.

Several major players are operating in the global market for acoustic alerting system like Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Continental AG etc. Delphi is one of the leading players in the vehicle component manufacturing market globally. The company offers acoustic vehicle alerting systems in two different versions. The two versions differentiate themselves by the way electronic vibrations are transformed into audible noise. Consumers can choose between a piezo-based sound transducer and an electrodynamics one as per convenience.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market.

Scope of the Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market

Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Propulsion Type

• BEV

• PHEV

• FCEV

Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Mounting Position Type

• Separated

• Integrated

Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Electric Two Wheeler Type

• E-Mopeds/Scooters

• E-Motorcycles

Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market

• Delphi Technologies

• Denso Corporation

• Continental AG

• Nissan Motor Company Ltd.

• Tesla Inc.

• Daimler AG

• Volkswagen AG

• Sound Racer

• BMW AG

• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

• Mando-Hella Electronics Corp.

• Aptiv

• Kufatec GmbH & Co. Kg

• Kendrion N.V.

• Brigade Electronics

• Texas Instruments

