Automotive PCB Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Automotive PCB Market is expected to reach XX Billion by 2026 from XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period.

Increased incorporation of convenience, advanced safety, and comfort systems. Moreover, the increase in demand for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV) are attributed to growth in Automotive PCB Market.

Automotive PCB Market is segmented by type, fuel type, autonomous driving, application, end-user, and geography. The market by type is segmented by double-sided PCB, multilayer PCB, and single-sided PCB. The market on the basis of fuel type includes BEVS, HEVS and ice vehicles. An autonomous driving segment is classified as autonomous, conventional and semi-autonomous. The application market is segmented as ADAS and basic safety, body, comfort and vehicle lighting, infotainment components, powertrain components, and rubber tracks. The end users covered in this report are economic light-duty vehicles, luxury light-duty vehicles, and mid-priced light-duty vehicles. Automotive PCB Market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Growing demand for electric vehicles is trending the overall Automotive PCB market. However, increasing consumer preference for BYOD will restrain the market growth. North America is the largest market shareholder region in 2016. However, APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period. Due to the increasing market share of advanced electronics in vehicles, the growing purchasing power of the consumers, and good consumer awareness for safety features in the developing countries will drive the Automotive PCB Market in APAC region

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Automotive PCB Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2018 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Automotive PCB Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, fuel type, autonomous driving, application, end-user and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Automotive PCB Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

Research methodology used in Automotive PCB Market report contains various secondary sources including directories such as associations such as China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), International Organization of Motor Vehicle (OICA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (EAMA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Society of Indian automotive manufacturers, SAE International. Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Automotive PCB market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Automotive PCB Market globally

Key Players in the Automotive PCB Market Are:

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• Delphi

• Unimicron Technology

• CMK

• Chin Poon Industrial

• Meiko Electronics

• Daeduck Electronics

• KCE Electronics

• Nippon Mektron

• Tripod Technology

• Amitron

key Target Audience:

• The Automobile Industry as an End User, Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Automotive PCBs

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Automotive PCB Manufacturers

• Automotive PCB Market Investors

• Automotive Powertrain Manufacturers

• Automotive Cockpit Electronics Manufacturers

• Governments’ national and regional agencies or organizations

• Automotive Safety and Comfort System Manufacturers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Raw Material Suppliers for Automotive PCB Manufacturers

The scope of the Market :

Research report categorizes the Automotive PCB market based on type, fuel type, autonomous driving, application, end user and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Automotive PCB market with key developments in companies and market trends

Automotive PCB Market, By Type:

• Double-Sided PCB

• Multi-Layer PCB

• Single-Sided PCB

Automotive PCB Market, By Fuel Type:

• BEVS

• HEVS

• Ice Vehicles

Automotive PCB Market, By Autonomous Driving:

• Autonomous Vehicles

• Conventional Vehicles

• Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

Automotive PCB Market, By Application:

• Adas and Basic Safety

• Body, Comfort and Vehicle Lighting

• Infotainment Components

• Powertrain Components

• Rubber Tracks

Automotive PCB Market, By End User:

• Economic Light Duty Vehicles

• Luxury Light Duty Vehicles

• Mid-Priced Light Duty Vehicles

Automotive PCB Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive PCB Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive PCB Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive PCB Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive PCB Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive PCB Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive PCB Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive PCB Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive PCB by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive PCB Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive PCB Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive PCB Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

