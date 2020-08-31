Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Application, Industry, Bus length, Vehicle type and Region.

Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market was valued US$ 9.8Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 16.2Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.48%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global truck refrigeration unit market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global truck refrigeration unit market.

The increasing LCV sales globally and growing demand for frozen and chilled goods all over the world are anticipated to drive the truck refrigeration unit market. The opportunity of truck refrigeration unit market, growing the sales of electric buses and technological innovation in refrigerated system and equipment. Though, cabin comfort norms are acting as restraints for the refrigeration unit market as cabin comfort is no more an optional technology for trucks, mostly in developed regions.

Frozen foods industry sub-segment is dominating the market. The suppliers offer numerous temperature variations options ranging from -25-degree centigrade to +5 degree centigrade. Hence it becomes useful for a variety of items for instance meat, ice-cream, dairy products, and frozen snacks. So, owing to changing consumer preferences and cross-culture diversification, the frozen packed eatable items market is anticipated to grow globally that would consequently boost the LCVs refrigeration units market to cater to the requirement for frozen foods.

The roof mount system sub-segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the LCV refrigeration unit market by type. The roof mount system segment is estimated to be the fastest light commercial vehicle refrigeration unit market throughout the forecast period. The reasons attributed to the growth of this system are improved operational efficiency, simple working mechanism, lightweight, compact size, and low maintenance cost among others.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest truck refrigeration unit market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead in the truck refrigeration market during the forecast period owing to the presence of countries such as India, China, & Japan, which have a considerable consumption of frozen and chilled products. Countries that are India and China are trying to increase their cold storage infrastructure in order to prevent wastage of items.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market

Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, by Type

• Split

• Roof Mount

Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, by Application

• Frozen

• Chilled

Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, by Industry

• Frozen Food

• Pharma Drugs & Chemicals

• Ambulance & Passenger Transport

Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, by Bus length

• <8-Meter • 8–12-Meter • >12-Meter

Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, by Vehicle type

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

• Trailer (Container)

• Bus

Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market

• Denso

• Carrier (United Technologies)

• Thermo King (Ingersoll Rand)

• Daikin

• Webasto

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• Mobile Climate Control (VBG Group)

• Subros

• Sanden

• Utility Trailer

• Additional Cps

• Lamberet

• Guchen

• Wabash National

• MHI

• Chereau

• Great Dane

• Zanotti

• Kingtec

• FRIGOBLOCK

• GAH Refrigeration

• Morgan

• Sainte Marie

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Truck Refrigeration Unit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Truck Refrigeration Unit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Truck Refrigeration Unit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Truck Refrigeration Unit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Truck Refrigeration Unit by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

