Global Sandwich Panel Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Material Type ,Mounting Type, Application, and Region

Global Sandwich Panel Market is projected to reach USD xx Billion by 2026 from USD xx Billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2026.

Global Sandwich Panel Market is divided into expanded polystyrene (EPS) panels, polyurethane (PU) panels, glass wool panels, PF panels, and others. These panels are used in energy-efficient building, cold storage making, and automobile manufacturing among others. Sandwich panel has heat insulating property and different mechanical properties that can be achieved using a multilayer structure.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Improvement in thermal performance of sandwich panels and the implementation of stringent regulations towards energy conservation drive the growth of the Global Sandwich Panel Market. With rising industrialization, the need for less time-consuming construction solutions is growing further forming an important driving factor for the Global Sandwich Panel Market.

Asia-pacific dominates the Global Sandwich Panel Market with its fast-growing market worldwide. The region is expected to show rapid industrial growth forming a key factor to boost the overall demand. With a lot of investments in countries such as China and India, the construction and real-estate sector is growing further providing more growth opportunities for the sandwich panel market in upcoming years.

Sandwich panels are an example of a sandwich composite structure. The strength and lightness of this technology makes it popular. Its versatility means that the panels have many applications and come in different forms. The core and skin materials may vary widely and the core can be a honeycomb or a solid filling.

Benefits of Sandwich Panel

• Thermal resistance

o The installation of sandwich panels minimizes thermal channels through the joints.

• Acoustic insulation

o The measured sound reduction lies at approx. 25 dB for PU elements and at approx. 30 dB for MW elements.

• Mechanical properties

o Geometric and material properties influence the failure performance of the sandwich panels under different loading conditions such as indentation, fatigue, impact, and bending

• Fire Behaviour

o Research by ABI and BRE in the UK highlighted that “sandwich panels do not start a fire on their own, and where these systems have been implicated in fire spread, the fire has often started in high-risk areas such as cooking areas, subsequently spreading as a result of poor fire risk management, prevention, and containment measures”

• Impermeability

o The assembly system of sandwich panels helps create air and water-tight buildings.

Key Highlights:

• The market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be

• The key market trends

• Technology driving this market.

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors in this market space.

• Market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors.

• Strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors

• Steel Sandwich Panels Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis

• Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Objectives

• Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements

• Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge major competitors

• An array of graphics, Break Even Point analysis of major industry segments

• Detailed analyses of industry trends

• A well-defined technological growth with an impact-analysis

• A clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Sandwich Panel Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Sandwich Panel Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Sandwich Panel Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Sandwich Panel Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players Analysed in the Global Sandwich Panel Market :

• Building Component Solutions LLC.,

• Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• Pioneer Coldstore & Cladding Pvt. Ltd.

• Arcelor Mittal Construction

• Areco, Pt.

• Kyung Heung Indonesia

• Dalal Steel Industries sarl

• Vibgyor Steel

• Alubel Spa

• Balex Metal SP Z.O.O.

• Fischer Profil GmbH

• Safal Group

• Paroc Group

• SHMICO

• Rautaruukki Corporation

The scope of the Global Sandwich Panel Market :

Global Sandwich Panel Market, By Material Type

• Expanded polystyrene (EPS) panels

• Polyurethane (PU) Panels

• Glass wool panels

• PF panels

• Others

Global Sandwich Panel Market, By Mounting Type

• Wall Panels

• Roof Panels

• Facade Panels

• Others

Global Sandwich Panel Market, By Application

• Aircraft

• Transportation and Automotive

• Construction

• Cold rooms

• Packaging

• Others

Global Sandwich Panel Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

