Global Off-Road (OTR) tires Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by construction & mining equipment, by agriculture tractors, by industrial equipment, by type, by process, and by Geography.

Global Off-Road (OTR) Tires Market is expected to reach XX Billion by 2026 from 5.56 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX %

Global Off-Road (OTR) tires Market is segmented by construction & mining equipment, agriculture tractors, industrial equipment, type, process, and geography. Increasing demand in APAC and North America will drive the construction and mining equipment market during the forecast period. Increasing demand from developing countries will lead the agriculture tractors segment to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for agriculture tractors, construction & mining equipment fueled by mechanization and high infrastructural development in developing regions are attributed to growth in global OTR market.

Increase in construction activities and farm mechanization are trending the overall Off-Road (OTR) tires Market. However, extreme weather conditions and customization lead to high R&D expenditure will restrain the market growth.

North America is the largest market share holder region in 2016. Infrastructure development, availability of state-of-the-art technology, increasing demand for green vehicles, and the presence of a large base of tier-1 companies are leading the Off-Road (OTR) tires Market in North America. However, APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period. Due to the growing population and rising per capita income, countries such as China and India are shifting towards mechanization for farming activities has created a favorable environment for the growth will drive the market in APAC region.

Key players operating in the market include Continental, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Ceat, Sumitomo, Pirelli, Continental, Yokohama, Hankook Tire, Nokian, MRF Tire.

The scope of Global Off-Road (OTR) Tires Market:

Global Off-Road (OTR) Tires Market, by Construction & Mining Equipment:

• Articulated Dump Truck

• Rigid Dump Truck

• Backhoe Loader

• Asphalt Finisher

• Motor Grader

• Motor Scraper

• RTLT-Masted

• RTLT-Telescopic

• Skid-Steer Loader

• Wheeled Excavator

• Wheeled Loader <80 hp

• Mini Excavators

• Crawler Dozer

• Crawler Excavator

• Crawler Loader

Global Off-Road (OTR) Tires Market, by Agriculture Tractors:

• <30 hp Tractors • 31–100 hp Tractors • 101–200 hp Tractors • >200 hp Tractors

Global Off-Road (OTR) Tires Market, by Industrial Equipment:

• Forklift

• Aisle Trucks

• Tow Tractors

• Container Handlers

Global Off-Road (OTR) Tires Market, by Type:

• Wheeled

• Rubber Tracks

Global Off-Road (OTR) Tires Market, by Process:

• Pre-Cure

• Mold Cure

Global Off-Road (OTR) Tires Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operated In Global Off-Road (OTR) tires Market Includes:

• Continental AG

• Bridgestone Corporation

• MICHELIN

• The Good Year Tire Company

• Prometeon Tyre Group S.R.L.

• Yokohama Tire Corporation

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

• Nokian Tyres

• China National Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.

• JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

• Trelleborg AB

• Apollo Tyres Ltd.

• Quindao Rhino Tyre Co., Ltd.

• Titan, International Inc.,

• Balkrishna Industries Limited

• Double Coin Tyre Group Ltd.

• Triangle Group Co., Ltd.

