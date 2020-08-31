Global Crash Barrier Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Technology, Device, Application, End User and Geography.

Global Crash Barrier Systems Market was valued at US$ 8.60 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 10.90 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.01 % during a forecast period.

Crash barrier systems are effective transportation systems that are employed for the safety of pedestrians and vehicle owners. Some of the road safety measures & solutions use road barrier systems in order to deliver safety for vehicles and condense the impact of vehicle crashes.

Crash barrier systems are employed by several countries for increasing safety concerns of pedestrians and vehicle, which is expected to drive the global crash barrier systems market growth. Crash barrier systems have unlocked new growth opportunities in the developing economies. Automotive industries expanding at a fast rate are also boosting the global crash barrier systems market growth. Growing spending on infrastructure development includes airports and roads in the developing countries are projected to fuel the global crash barrier systems market growth.

High reparation cost of barrier systems is projected to limit the global crash barrier systems market growth. With the crash impact, barrier systems like concrete blocks, wooden fences, and end treatments necessitate high costs for their reconstruction. These are the factors, which may hamper the growth in the global crash barrier systems market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global crash barrier systems market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global crash barrier systems market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Semi-rigid segment is projected to dominate the global crash barrier systems market during the forecast period. The dominance position in the market is attributed to the increasing the usage of these barriers for roadside and median barriers. These barriers repel lesser than the flexible barriers and more than rigid barriers with the using steel beams or rails, which made them proper for roadside and median barriers.

Roadside barrier segment is expected to hold substantial market growth in the global crash barrier systems market. The growth in the market is attributed to the increasing wide usage of crash barrier systems in both the national and state highways. These barriers are effective in protecting the drivers and vehicle occupants from natural or man-made obstacles. The developed countries across the globe have started mandating the use of roadside barriers that fulfill with the standards agreed by the regional and national road safety organizations. These are the factors, which are expected to share significant growth in the global crash barrier systems market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to share significant growth in the global crash barrier systems market. The marvelous growth in population and growing demand for safety systems are major factors boosting the global crash barrier systems market growth. Additionally, a growing number of accidents in the Asia Pacific owing to unexpected approach towards road safety regulations is projected to boom the global crash barrier systems market. High investment towards road infrastructure development and upcoming road construction projects in this region are expected to propel the global crash barrier systems market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report Global Crash Barrier Systems Market

Global Crash Barrier Systems Market, By Type

• Moveable/portable barrier system

• Immovable/fixed barrier system

Global Crash Barrier Systems Market, By Technology

• Rigid barriers

o Concrete barriers

o Pre-cast concrete barriers

• Semi-rigid barriers

o Box beam barriers

o W-beam steel barriers

o Thrie-beam barriers

• Flexible barriers

o Cable & chain beam barriers

Global Crash Barrier Systems Market, By Device

• Crash Cushions

• Gating and Non-gating end Treatment

• Water and sand filled plastic barriers

• Guardrails Energy Absorbent Terminals

• Others

Global Crash Barrier Systems Market, By Application

• Roadside Barriers

• Median Barriers

• Work zone Barriers

• Bridge Barriers

• Others

Global Crash Barrier Systems Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operated in Global Crash Barrier Systems Market

• Automatic Systems Inc

• Avians

• BBS Barriers

• CT Safety Barriers

• Omnitec

• Deltabloc

• Gramm Barriers Systems Ltd.

• Centurion Barrier Systems

• Nucor Corporation

• Lindsay Corporation

• Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

• Tata Steel Ltd.

• ATG Access Ltd.

• Trinity Industries Inc.

• Transpo Industries

• Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd.

• Valmont Industries Inc.

• Worldwide Door Automation

• Elektrovod Slovakia, s.ro.

• SEA UK Ltd

• Frontier Ploymers Ltd.

• Arbus Ltd

• A-Safe UK Ltd.

• BoomGate Systems

• Beninca UK

• Automatic Entrance Systems Ltd.

• NV Bekaert SA

• Transpo Industries, Inc.

