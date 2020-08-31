Global Cockpit Electronics Market for Automotive – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product, Type, Fuel Type, Level of Autonomous Driving, End Market, and Geography

Global Cockpit Electronics Market for Automotive is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 37.06 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report cockpit electronics market is segmented into a product, type, fuel type, Level of autonomous driving, end market, and region. In terms of product, the cockpit electronics market is categorized into a head-up display, infotainment display, infotainment & navigation, instrument cluster, telematics, and others. On the basis of type, the cockpit electronics market is classified into basic cockpit electronics and advanced cockpit electronics. Based on fuel type, the cockpit electronics market is segmented into battery electric vehicle, an internal combustion engine, and others. In terms of a level of autonomous driving, the cockpit electronics market is classified into conventional, and semi-autonomous. Based on the end market, the cockpit electronics market is classified into the economic passenger car, mid-priced passenger car, and luxury passenger car. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Electronics in the automotive industry has increased ease of driving, safety and also vies to provide quality infotainment. Cockpit electronics is a large market and have seen a high growth rate in recent times. This trend in growth for automotive cockpit electronics market is anticipated to continue over the upcoming years. Rising demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features are trending the overall Cockpit Electronics Market for automotive. However, a high cost of advanced cockpit electronic systems will restrain the market growth.

In terms of product, head-up display sub-segment is expected to gain the largest market share in the forecast period. Increasing awareness about safety features among consumers is expected to fuel the Head-up Display sub-segment growth. on the basis of Fuel type segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of BEV sub-segment. This growth is attributed to increased production of electric vehicles.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Japan and South Korea’s presence with their technological advancement, tremendous vehicle production and cost-effective manufacturing in developing economies like China and India will fuel the Cockpit Electronics Market for Automotive in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players in the cockpit electronics market are Continental AG, Denso Corp., Alpine Electronics Inc., Delphi Visteon Corp., Bosch Pioneer, Johnson Controls, IAV, Magneti Marelli, Hangsheng Electronics Co., Ltd., Harman International Industries Inc., KPIT Cummins, Panasonic Corp., Nippon Seiki, Visteon Corp., Valeo, and Yazaki Corporation.

Cockpit Electronics Market For Automotive By Product

• Head-Up Display

• Infotainment Display

• Infotainment and Navigation

• Instrument Cluster

• Telematics

• Others

Cockpit Electronics Market For Automotive By Type

• Basic Cockpit Electronics

• Advanced Cockpit Electronics

Cockpit Electronics Market For Automotive By Fuel Type

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Internal Combustion Engine

• Others

Cockpit Electronics Market For Automotive By Level of Autonomous Driving

• Conventional

• Semi-Autonomous

Cockpit Electronics Market For Automotive By End Market

• Economic Passenger car

• Mid-Priced Passenger car

• Luxury Passenger car

Cockpit Electronics Market for Automotive By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Cockpit Electronics Market for Automotive Are:

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Robert Bosch

• Tomtom International BV

• Continental

• Nippon-Seiki Co. Ltd.

• Magneti Marelli S.P.A

• Yazaki Corporation

• Harman International

• Clarion Co., Ltd.

• Visteon Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Panasonic

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Cockpit Electronics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cockpit Electronics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Cockpit Electronics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cockpit Electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Cockpit Electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cockpit Electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Cockpit Electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cockpit Electronics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cockpit Electronics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cockpit Electronics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Cockpit Electronics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

