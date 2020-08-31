Automotive Wiper Market by Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicle, by Applications: Windshield Wipers, Headlight Wipers, and Rear Wipers; by Blade Type: Traditional Bracket Blades, Low-Profile Beam Blades and Hybrid Blades and by Region – Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2019 – 2027

Global Automotive Wiper Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 5 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Automotive wipers are also referred as a windshield wiper or windscreen wiper, which is a device used to remove rain, snow, ice and debris from a vehicle’s front and rear window. Almost all motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, buses, train locomotives, and watercraft with a cabin and some aircraft are equipped with one or more such wipers.

Global Automotive Wiper Market is hugely driven by the increase in demand for the automobiles and adoption of rear wiper in new range of vehicles. In addition, technological innovations and advancements in the wipers are expected to boost the growth of the global market. Many jurisdictions have legislative rules that vehicles to be equipped with windscreen wipers compulsorily. In some countries, under the motor vehicle law windscreen wipers may be considered as a safety item and required while auto safety inspections. Some US states have a “wipers on, lights on” rule for cars. All these factors accelerate the demand and global Automotive Wiper Market. On the contrary, the growth of the market is restrained by the fluctuating cost of raw material. However, the production of fully automatic automotive wipers provides profitable growth opportunities for the major player operating in the global automotive wiper market.

The Global Automotive Wiper Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Automotive Wiper Market dynamics.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Automotive Wiper Market Segmentation Studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of various segments of the Global Automotive Wiper Market by Vehicle type, by Application & by Blade type

Global Automotive Wiper Market by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Wiper Market by Application

• Windshield Wipers

• Headlight Wipers

• Rear Wipers other

Global Automotive Wiper Market by Blade Type

• Traditional Bracket Blades

• Low-Profile Beam Blades

• Hybrid Blades

The global automotive wiper market is segmented by vehicle type, by application, by blade type, and by geography. Based on Vehicle type, the market is further sub segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The segment Application, is classified as windshield wipers, headlight wipers, and rear wipers. The segment Blade type is categorized into traditional bracket blades, low-profile beam blades, and hybrid blades. The beam blade segment dominate a major share of the global automotive wiper market by the end of the forecast period. Increasing disposable income due to which rising consumer affordability and demand for newer efficient technology is accelerating the demand for beam blade wipers.

The passenger car segment is expected to boom the market exponentially with the estimated CAGR of XX.XX% and anticipated to reach at US$ XX.XX.The rising population across the globe and increasing attractions towards automobiles among all age people coupled with the growing utilization, higher rate of utilization of rear wipers and high production volume in passenger vehicles is boosting the market demand ultimately driving the Global Automotive Wiper Market growth. The passenger vehicle segment held a noticeable share of the market around XX.XX% across the globe in 2018. The increasing transportation as well as increasing number of commercial vehicles is the major reason for booming the Global Automotive Wiper Market in commercial vehicle segment. Geographically, the market is classified into regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, for the in detail study & analysis across the globe.

Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it –

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

Global Automotive Wiper Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Automotive Wiper Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Automotive Wiper Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Automotive Wiper Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, long term association, supply chain agreement and mergers and acquisition in the Global Automotive Wiper Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Global Automotive Wiper Market Company Profiles –

The major players operating in the Global Automotive Wiper Market, analyzed in the report are:

• AM Equipment

• B. Hepworth and Company Limited

• Denso Corporation

• DOGA S.A.

• Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC.

• HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

• Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

• Mitsuba Corp.

• Nippon Wiper Blade Co., Ltd.

• Pilot Automotive

• Robert Bosch AG

• TEX Automotive Ltd.

• Valeo

• Robert Bosch (Australia) Pty Ltd

• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• TRICO, Canadian Tire Corporation Limited

• RONA

• Saver Automotive Products, Inc., and others

