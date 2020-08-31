Global Automotive Rear Axle Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Design type, Vehicle type, Application and Region.

Global Automotive Rear Axle Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 48.65 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

An increasing need for fuel-efficient vehicles along with lightweight automotive parts are the factors driving the growth of the rear axles market. Moreover, hike in fuel prices, expensive vehicle cost and inflation in various countries are likely to affect the sales of the rear axle market. Instead, the suppliers are working together with automobile manufacturers to develop improved and efficient products. Increased component cost and growing market fragmentation are the barrier for growth of rear axle market. A major trend of the global automotive rear axle market is OEMs forming strategic alliances with manufacturing equipment providers to cope with the demand from vehicle manufacturers.

Global automotive rear axle market is segmented by design type, vehicle type, application and region. Design type is classified into semi-floating, three- quarter floating and full-floating. Vehicle type is divided into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and off-road vehicles. An application is split into heavy vehicles, luxury vehicles, executive vehicles, economy vehicle, SUV, MUV, and railways. Region-wise market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Based on the design type, Semi-floating design is widely used in the market. Semi-floating axle uses a wheel hub that is directly connected to the axle shaft, which is supported by a bearing located near the wheel end of the axle tube. As such, the weight of the vehicle and any cargo need to carry by the axle shaft itself at this point. So, the axle shaft is used to transmit power to the wheel as well as support the load of the vehicle, applying a bending moment, shear force, and torsional force to the axle shaft. Semi-floating axles are both lighter in weight and cheaper to manufacture than full floating axles, however, they have a limited load capacity.

On the basis of application, Railway application is dominating the global rear axle market. Railway axle is a vital part of a passenger of freight railway. Railway axles are designed to be highly reliable, while the maintenance system requires periodically regular non-destructive inspection.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to capture a XX% market share of the global automotive rear axle market. In North America, rear axle market is saturated but active like research on the train driving and computer control equipment’s lead market growth. In Asia Pacific region, increasing population, increased disposable income, attract manufacturers with the availability of low-cost labor and infrastructure are boosting the growth of Global Automotive Rear Axle Market.

Key players operating in the global automotive rear axle market are American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Seohan Auto USA Corporation, Zf Chassis Systems Tuscaloosa LLC, Automotive Axles Limited, Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd. and Hefei Aam Automotive Driveline & Chassis System Co. Ltd. xles Ltd, Meritor, Rockwell American, GNA Axles Ltd, Daimler Trucks North America and ROC Spicer Ltd.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Rear Axle Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Rear Axle Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Rear Axle Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Rear Axle Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Rear Axle Market

Global Automotive Rear Axle market, by Design Type

• Semi-Floating

• Three-quarter Floating

• Full-Floating

Global Automotive Rear Axle market, by Vehicle type

• Passenger vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

• Off-Road Vehicle

Global Automotive Rear Axle market, by Application

• Heavy vehicles

• Luxury vehicles

• Executive vehicles

• Economy vehicle

• SUV

• MUV

• Railways

Global Automotive Rear Axle market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Rear Axle Market

• American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

• Seohan Auto Usa Corporation

• Zf Chassis Systems Tuscaloosa LLC

• Automotive Axles Limited

• Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd.

• Hefei Aam Automotive Driveline

• Chassis System Co. Ltd.

• xles Ltd, Meritor

• Rockwell American

• GNA Axles Ltd

• Daimler Trucks North America

• ROC Spicer Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Rear Axle Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Rear Axle Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Rear Axle Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Rear Axle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Rear Axle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Rear Axle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Rear Axle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Rear Axle by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Rear Axle Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Rear Axle Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Rear Axle Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

