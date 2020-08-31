Global Automotive Gearbox Market – Industry Analysis And Forecast (2019-2026) _ By Application, Number of Gears, Vehicle Type, Off-Highway Vehicle and By Region.

Global Automotive Gearbox Market is projected to reach USD xx billion by 2026 from USD 92.38 billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of XX% during 2018-2026.



Global Automotive Gearbox Market is segmented by the application (automatic transmission, automated manual transmission, dual clutch transmission, manual), number of gears (3-5, 6-8, above 8), vehicle type, and region (North-America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia-Pacific)

By application, manual transmission segment is projected to hold the largest market share in the Global Automotive Gearbox Market. Global Automotive Gearbox Market portion of this segment is the highest in growing economies such as India and Brazil because of its cost-effectiveness. However, the increasing

demand for smooth gear shifting and convenient driving has fueled the demand for automatic transmission and automatic manual transmission in these countries, which is restraining the market for manual transmission.

By vehicle type, passenger cars segment is projected to hold the largest share of the Global Automotive Gearbox Market.

Growth in the production of passenger cars globally, high demand for premium vehicles and SUVs, and the expectation of great performance from personal vehicles are increasing the growth of this market. Global demand for passenger cars is greater than that for commercial vehicles and is expected to grow more in the future. Moreover, factors such as the large number of luxury light-duty vehicles in Europe and North America and the increasing demand for these vehicles in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region are increasing the demand for the automotive gearbox.

Global Automotive Gearbox Market2

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Automotive Gearbox Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Gearbox Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive Gearbox Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Gearbox Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/10981

Key players analyzed in the Global Automotive Gearbox Market:

• Aisin Seiki Co.

• Magna Powertrain

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Jatco Ltd.

• Getrag Corporate Group

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Eaton Corporation

• Continental AG

• Chongqing Tsingshan Industrial Co. Ltd.

• Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaf

• Groupe Renault

• Hyundai Motor Company.

• ZF Friedrichshafen

• Schaeffler

• IGW

• Continental

• Anchor Industries

• Optigear

• AVTEC

• Gyros Gear Industries

• BONENG

• A1 Cardone

• All Star Performance

• Bendix

The Scope of the Report:

Global Automotive Gearbox Market, By Application

• Automatic Transmission (AT)

• Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

• Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

• Manual Transmission

Global Automotive Gearbox Market, By Number of Gears

• 3–5

• 6–8

• Above 8

Global Automotive Gearbox Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• LCVs

• Trucks

• Buses

• HEV

• PHEV

Global Automotive Gearbox Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle Type

• Agricultural Tractors

• Construction Equipment

Global Automotive Gearbox Market, By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Asia Pacific

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Gearbox Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Gearbox Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Gearbox Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Gearbox Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Gearbox Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Gearbox Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Gearbox Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Gearbox by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Gearbox Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Gearbox Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Gearbox Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Gearbox Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-gearbox-market/10981/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com