Global Automotive AC Compressor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Design Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, and Geography

Global Automotive AC Compressor Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn in 2026 in terms of revenue with a CAGR of 2.% in the forecasting Period 2019 to 2026.

The automotive AC compressor is a key element of the HVAC system. The rise in automotive production and sales and growing car ownerships all over the world are driving the global automotive AC compressor market. Global warming is a major issue that is affecting the lives of people. Temperature of the environment is increase in by one to two degrees every year. Transportation in such weather conditions is not easy.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The maintenance issues, some technical restraints, high prices of luxury vehicles are expected to act as a minor constraint for the rapid growth of global automotive AC compressor market over the forecast period. Need for climate control systems in vehicles, rise in demand for comfort and easy rides, drop in vehicle loan rates, easy accessibility to customized monetary schemes, and rise in purchasing power capacity due to rise in per capita income of consumers are major factors attributed to the significant market share.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/12603

Automotive AC compressor market is majorly segmented into design type, vehicle type, drive type, sales channel, and region. On the basis of design type, Reciprocating type is a leading segment of the AC compressor market in 2018 due to the higher usage and easily availability of wobble type of AC compressors in all types of vehicles.

The rotary segment is expected to witnessing expansion due to compact size, low operating noise, and the demand for enhanced engine-efficiency. The scroll compressors are lightweight and run with very low noise. The scroll compressors are estimated to grow in passenger vehicle segment owing to increase in trend of light weighting.

Based on drive type, the automotive AC compressor market is segmented into electrical AC compressor and conventional AC compressor. The conventional AC compressor is directly driven by the vehicle engine through a pulley connected via the V-belt. In terms of vehicle type, the automotive AC compressor market can be segregated into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The rise in production of passenger vehicles have fuel the demand for AC compressors. The penetration of air-conditioners in heavy commercial vehicles is increasing & leading to a rise in demand for air compressors.

In terms of Region, the automotive AC compressor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is currently a prominent market for automotive AC compressors followed by China and Japan. Germany is a leading manufacturer of AC compressors in Europe. Japan have a large base of automotive industries, which is expected to create demand for automotive AC compressors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive AC Compressor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive AC Compressor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive AC Compressor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive AC Compressor Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/12603

Scope Global Automotive AC compressor Market

Global Automotive AC compressor Market, by Design Type

• Reciprocating Type

o Swash

o Wobble

• Rotary Type

o Scroll

o Vane

o Screw

Global Automotive AC compressor Market, by Drive Type

• Electric

• Conventional

Global Automotive AC compressor Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive AC compressor Market, by Sales Channel

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive AC compressor Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Specific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Automotive AC compressor Market

• Behr Hella Service GmbH

• Calsonic Kansei Corporation

• Continental AG

• Delphi Technologies

• DENSO Corporation

• Hanon Systems

• Keihin Corporation

• MAHLE GmbH

• Michigan Automotive Compressor

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• SANDEN

• Subros Limited

• TD Automotive Compressor Georgia

• Toyota Industries Corporation

• Valeo

• OMEGA Environmental Technologies

• Yantai Shougang TD Automotive Compressor Co.

• HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co

• SANTIAN A/C COMPRESSOR CO., LTD

• Calsonic Kansei Corporation

• Dunair Smiths Manufacturing PTY Ltd.

• Gardner Denver

• General Auto

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive AC compressor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive AC compressor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive AC compressor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive AC compressor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive AC compressor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive AC compressor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive AC compressor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive AC compressor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive AC compressor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive AC compressor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive AC compressor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive AC compressor Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-ac-compressor-market/12603/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com