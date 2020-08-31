Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market is expected to reach XX Billion by 2026 from 13.03 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX %. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market is segmented by key technology, operating speed, vehicle type, level of automation driving, component, application, and geography. Passenger car sub-segment is expected to gain the largest market share in the forecast period. Higher safety concerns among passenger car users and larger volume of passenger vehicles are expected to fuel the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market growth. The component segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of the actuator segment. This growth is attributed to a number of actuators required per vehicle being higher than other components. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increased use in modern passenger cars is trending the overall Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market. However, lack of functional clarity will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Japan and South Korea’s presence with their technological advancement, tremendous vehicle production in developing economies like China and India will fuel the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the key technology, operating speed, vehicle type, level of automation driving, component, application, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market globally

Key Players in the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Are:

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Robert Bosch

• DENSO

• Continental

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

• Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

• Valeo S.A.

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Paccar Inc.

• Autoliv, Inc.

• Knorr-Bremse AG

• Wabco Holdings, Inc.

• Mando Corporation

• Analog Devices, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system manufacturers

• Distributors and suppliers of autonomous emergency braking systems

• Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Investors

• Lidar and radar sensor manufacturers and suppliers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market:

Research report categorizes the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market based on key technology, operating speed, vehicle type, level of automation driving, component, application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market, By Key Technology

• Camera

• Fusion

• LiDAR

• Radar

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market, By Operating Speed

• Low Speed-City AEB Systems

• High Speed-Inter Urban AEB Systems

• Pedestrian-VRU (Vulnerable Road Users) AEB Systems

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market, By Level of Automation Driving

• Autonomous Passenger Car

• Semi Autonomous Passenger Car

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market, By Component

• Actuators

• Controllers

• Sensors

• Audible Buzzers

• Visual Indicators

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market, By Application

• Forward Emergency Braking

• Reverse Emergency Braking

• Multi-Directional Braking

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

