Automotive Oil Pump Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Vehicle, Material, Position, Displacement Type, Lubrication System, Power Used, Application and By Region

Automotive Oil Pump Market is projected to expand at a CAGR over xx% between forecasted period 2019-2026, Automotive Oil Pump Market is expected to reach US$ xx Bn by 2026 from US$ xx Bn in 2018.

Growth in e-commerce industry will increase in a number of the commercial fleet. This led to an extensive rise in the sales of commercial vehicles that are crucial for transporting goods, and thereby oil pumps. Sales of automotive oil pumps are directly relative to the growth of IC engine vehicle production. Currently, Asia-Pacific is witnessing a rapid rise in the adoption of the vehicle, which will have a positive impact on the Automotive Oil Pump Market. Rise in battery electric vehicle in the near future will hamper the growth of the Automotive Oil Pump Market in forecasting market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11786

By vehicle type, this segment is divided into passenger vehicle and commercial segment. Increasing demand for passenger vehicle and rise in income of people will anticipate boosting the demand for passenger car which in term derive the Automotive Oil Pump Market.

By material, aluminium and steel both have its own Automotive Oil Pump Market demand according to the application. Mostly steel pump is used as an oil pump due to less material cost but market condition changing towards reducing vehicle weight which will increase aluminium market in the forecasting period. By position, the internal oil pump has numerous advantage over an external oil pump. So the demand of internal oil pump is increasing day by day.

By displacement type, this segment is classified into fixed type and variable type Automotive Oil Pump Market in which variable type pump is more advanced and it has several advantages so in future its demand will increase. In terms of the lubrication system, dry sump lubrication is usually used in luxurious cars so it has a limited market. Wet sump lubrication system has a major share in the automotive oil pump market. Based on power used, the electric oil pump is called a future of pump because its behavior to supply oil as it needed and work with ECU, these are expected to derive the Automotive Oil Pump Market in near future.

In terms of region, an oil pump for the automotive market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is the largest region in the Automotive Oil Pump Market. In 2017, Asia Pacific dominated oil pump for the automotive market with more than xx% share in terms of volume and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast. The continuous increase in demand for passenger vehicles owing rapid urbanization, stable economic conditions, and a lower interest rate.

Automotive oil pump market is highly uneven and each region of the market is dominated by a select number of players. For example, automotive oil pump market for the Asia Pacific is dominated by Delphi Automotive and MAHLE GmbH which captures around xx% of the market share. Moreover, Europe and North America is fragmented and is dominated by regional players. In these regions, the major player such as Robert Bosch GmbH and Denso Corporation has an important share in oil pump for the automotive market. The Automotive Oil Pump Market, therefore, is considered by the presence of Magna International, Rheinmetall Automotive, Johnson Electric, and others.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/11786

The scope of the Report:

Automotive Oil Pump Market, By Vehicle:

• Passenger cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Oil Pump Market, By Material

• Steel

• Aluminium

Automotive Oil Pump Market, By Position

• Internal gear pump

• Exterior gear pump

Automotive Oil Pump Market, By Displacement Type

• Fixed Displacement Type

• Variable Displacement Type

Automotive Oil Pump Market, By Lubrication System

• Wet Sump Lubrication

• Dry Sump Lubrication

Automotive Oil Pump Market, By Power Used

• Electric

• Hydraulic

• Pneumatic

Automotive Oil Pump Market, By Application

• Brake by wire

• Drive by wire

• Start-stop

Automotive Oil Pump Market, By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Automotive Oil Pump Market Key Players:

• Aisin World Corp. of America

• Delphi Automotive LLP

• Denso Corporation

• Johnson Electric

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Magna International

• NIDEC GPM GmbH

• Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

• SHW Group

• Stackpole International

• Nidec Corporation

• Brose

• FTE automotive

• AISIN SEIKI

• Rheinmetall Automotive AG

• Hitachi Automotive Systems

• LG Innotek

• ZF-TRW

• Slpt

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• EMP

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Oil Pump Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Oil Pump Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Oil Pump Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Oil Pump Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Oil Pump Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Oil Pump by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Oil Pump Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-oil-pump-market/11786/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com