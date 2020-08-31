Automotive Chassis Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Chassis Type (Backbone, Ladder, Monocoque and Modular), by Material Type (AL Alloy, Carbon Fiber Composite, HSS and MS), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by Electric Vehicle Type (BEV, HEV, and PHEV), by Manufacturing Process (Hydro-Forming, Stamping, Laser Cutting and Welding), and by Geography

Automotive Chassis Systems Market is expected to reach XX Billion by 2026 from XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of 5.48 % during the forecast period 2026.

Chassis is the internal frame made of composite components that support all the body parts of the vehicle. It is intended to be light, aerodynamic and sturdy so it will enhance the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Chassis systems provide some critical advantages like automatic fault detection system and notify the driver about the malfunction, is an additional feature available in the chassis systems.

Automotive Chassis Systems Market is segmented by Chassis type, material type, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, manufacturing process, and geography. Monocoque chassis will gain the largest market share in the forecast period. The material type segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of Al Alloy material compared to others. Al Alloy material-induced chassis system gain strong affinity from automotive OEMs, is anticipated to aid the market growth of Al alloy segment.

Increase in sales of commercial vehicles is trending the overall Market. However, complications related to sharing mobility will restrain the market growth. APAC is the largest market shareholder region in 2018. Followed by North America and Europe. Key suppliers are significantly investing to expand their presence are leading the automotive chassis systems market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Automotive Chassis Systems Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Automotive Chassis Systems Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the Chassis type, material type, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, manufacturing process, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Automotive Chassis Systems Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Automotive Chassis Systems market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Automotive Chassis Systems Market globally

Key Players in the Automotive Chassis Systems Market Are:

• ZF

• Continental

• Schaeffler

• Magna

• CIE Automotive

• Aisin Seiki

• Hyundai Mobis

• Tower International

• AL-Ko

• Benteler

• F-Tech

• KLT-Auto

key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Automotive associations

• Automotive Chassis Systems Market Investors

• Automotive chassis suppliers

• Traders, distributors, and suppliers of Automotive Chassis Systems Market

• Automotive software providers

• Traders and Stakeholders Operating In the Sector

• Governments’ national and regional regulatory agencies or organizations

• Vehicle manufacturers /Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Raw material suppliers

The Scope of the Automotive Chassis Systems Market:

Research report categorizes the Automotive Chassis Systems Market based on Chassis type, material type, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, manufacturing process, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Automotive Chassis Systems market with key developments in companies and market trends

Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Chassis Type:

• Backbone Chassis

• Ladder Chassis

• Monocoque Chassis

• Modular Chassis

Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Material Type:

• AL Alloy

• Carbon Fiber Composite

• HSS (High-Speed Steel)

• MS (Mild Steel)

Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Electric Vehicle Type:

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Manufacturing Process:

• Hydro-Forming

• Stamping

• Laser Cutting

• Welding

Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Chassis Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Chassis Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Chassis Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Chassis Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Chassis Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Chassis Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

