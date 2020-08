Riveting Tools Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Product, Application and by Region.

Riveting Tools Market was value US$ 210.0Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 315.0Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Riveting tools are widely used in fabrication processes, which ensures the joining of two components. Orbital, radial, and pressed riveting technologies are some of the popularly used mechanisms in the engineering industry.

Increasing demand high-end joining technologies in the automotive industry, coupled with rising the growth of the automotive market are also expected to drive the growth of the global riveting tools market over the expected time period. In addition, cost-effective and superior fastening properties are also expected to drive demand for riveting tools, leading to a growth of the global market during the forecast period. Competition from welding technology is the challenge of the riveting tools market. The major trend in the market is wireless battery charging technology for power tools market.

Pneumatic riveting tools segment is dominating the riveting tools market globally. A pneumatic riveting tool is a type of power tool, driven by compressed air, supplied by an air compressor. Pneumatic riveting tools can also be driven by compressed carbon dioxide stored in small cylinders allowing for portability. Most pneumatic riveting tools convert the compressed air to work using a pneumatic motor.

Automotive & Aerospace segment is leading the global riveting tools market. Demand from the automotive industry, mainly in the manufacturing of passenger cars is predicted to grow in the wake of growth in production primarily in China and India. Aerospace industry accounts for a high usage of rivets which in turn leads to a better demand. High usage of rivets in aircraft components, for instance, cabin interiors, aircraft body, and others are expected to emerge as the major factors driving the growth.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific has led the market share in terms of consumption, due to increasing demand for assembly and MRO operations in aerospace applications in developing economies. Sustained growth in the construction sector owing to an increase in infrastructure development activities is projected to further boost growth.

Global riveting tools market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Some of the key players operating in global riveting tools market, Stanley Engineered Fastening , Rivtec Ltd., Cherry Aerospace, Gesipa Blindniettechnik GmbH, Arconic Fastening Systems, Sioux Toolss.

Scope of the Global Riveting Tools Market

Global Riveting Tools Market, by Product

• Pneumatic

• Battery Powered

Global Riveting Tools Market, by Application

• Automotive & Aerospace

• Building & Construction

• Transportation

Global Riveting Tools Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Riveting Tools Market

• Stanley Engineered Fastening Rivtec Ltd.

• Cherry Aerospace

• Gesipa Blindniettechnik GmbH

• Arconic Fastening Systems

• Sioux Toolss

• Advanced Air Tools Company, Inc.

• Ace Rivet and Fastener Inc

• Honsel Umformtechnik

• Lobtex Co. Ltd

• FAR Toolss

• KARAT Industrial Corporation

• E Ding Co. Ltd

• Soartec Industrial Corporation

• Toptul Taiwan

• Shanghai Fast-Fix Rvet Corp

• Ningbo Maowang Rivet Mfg. Co, Ltd.

