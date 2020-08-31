Advance Report on Global Wireless Security In LTE Networks Market Forecast 2025 Top Key Players Motorola,NTTDoCoMo,Samsung,Apple and Verizon Wireless

This report studies the Wireless Security in LTE Networks market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2015-2019 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The fourth generation (4G) Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard for cellular communications represents a significant leap in terms of capacity and serviceability. However, it also poses unique challenges because the all-IP nature reveals vulnerabilities that are not real concerns so far. LTE network planners must deal with many physical and logical security aspects. For example, there is a critical need to protect the communication link between the UE, the base station and the EPC network from protocol attacks and physical intrusions.

Top key player profiled in this report: Motorola,NTTDoCoMo,Samsung,Apple,VerizonWireless,McAffee,MetroPCS,AVG,Trojon,F-Secure,Asus,Kaspersky,etc.

The LTE Cat-M1 is a cellular technology designed primarily for Internet of Things (IoT) or M2M (M2toA) communications applications. Compared to other standard cellular technologies such as 2G, 3G or LTE Cat 1, the LTE Cat-M1 extends battery life and provides extended coverage and deep penetration in buildings and basements. Increased adoption of IoT / M2M communication solutions, increased demand for longer connectivity, lower power consumption and the need for low-cost connectivity technologies are driving the chipset market based on LTE Cat-M1 technology.

Modern WLANs are based on the IEEE 802.11 (Wi-Fi) standard. Wi-Fi is a definite choice for developers due to the spread of Wi-Fi in home environments using LAN. With the increasing impact of Wi-Fi offloads, the exponential growth of bandwidth required high throughput in wireless local area networks.

