Heat Pump Market 2020 Growth Factors, Challenges, Opportunities – 2027 | Danfoss, Glen Dimplex, Midea, Mitsubishi Electric Corpo

A heat pump is a heating device that transfers heat energy from a source of heat to the application area. Rising the adoption of the heat pump owing to its low operation and low maintenance cost that influence the growth of the heat pump market. Rapid development in the construction sector is also contributing to the growth of the heat pump market. The reduction of the CO2 emission and an increase in the demand for energy-efficient devices is further bolstering the growth of the heat pump market.

Increasing investment in the residential and commercial sector is raising the demand for the heat pump which propels the growth of the market. Increasing demand for eco-friendly and technologically advanced devices for heating and cooling applications is a growing demand for the heat pump market. However, the high installation cost is the key hindering factor for the growth of the heat pump market. The increasing initiatives by the government to promote the consumption of fossil fuels for heating and cooling of homes is expected to grow the adoption of the heat pump that drives the growth of the market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Daikin North America LLC

– Danfoss

– Glen Dimplex

– Midea

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– NIBE Group

– Panasonic Corporation

– United Technologies

– Vaillant

– VIESSMANN

The “Global Heat Pump Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the heat pump industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview heat pump market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. The global heat pump market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading heat pump market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the heat pump market.

The global heat pump market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as air source, water source, ground source. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global heat pump market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The heat pump market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting heat pump market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the heat pump market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the heat pump market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from heat pump market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for heat pump in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the heat pump market.

The report also includes the profiles of key heat pump companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

