Packaged Rice Noodles Market Research Report by Manufactures and Region

According to a new market research study titled Packaged Rice Noodles Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Packaged Rice Noodles market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The packaged rice noodles market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as the massive use of packaged rice noodles in varied cuisines and the easy availability of the product in many flavors. Moreover, escalating preference for organic as well as certified packaging rice noodles provides huge market opportunities for the key players in the market. However, the easy availability of alternative products in the market is projected to hamper the overall growth of the packaged rice noodles market.

The key players operating in the field of Packaged Rice Noodles market worldwide include

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co.

Clearspring Ltd.

itsu Ltd.

Kikkoman Corp.

Leong Guan Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd.

Orkla ASA

Thai Preserved Food Factory Co. Ltd.

Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd.

Thaitan Foods International Co. Ltd

Rice noodles are made from rice. The major ingredients used in the production of rice noodles are rice flour and water. Sometimes ingredients such as corn starch and tapioca are added in order to improve the transparency or increase the chewy and gelatinous texture of the noodles. Rice noodles are mostly consumed in the East and Southeast Asia cuisines, and are available in various forms such as fresh, frozen, or dried, in various shapes, thicknesses and textures. However, fresh noodles are highly perishable. Therefore, shelf life of packaged noodles may be extended by drying and removing its moisture content. These products are usually accompanied with sauces as well as seasonings.

The “Global Packaged Rice Noodles Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the packaged rice noodles market with detailed market segmentation product, distribution channel and geography. The global packaged rice noodles market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading packaged rice noodles market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global packaged rice noodles market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the packaged rice noodles market is segmented into packaged rice vermicelli and packaged rice stick. On the basis of distribution channel, the packaged rice noodles market is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global packaged rice noodles market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The packaged rice noodles market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

