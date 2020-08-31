Polystyrene Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020 – 2023

The Global Polystyrene Market Research Report Forecast 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Polystyrene market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global polystyrene market was worth $42.70 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% and reach $62.25 billion by 2023.

Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013790/polystyrene-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-type-expandable-polystyrene-eps-general-purpose-polystyrene-gpps-high-impact-polystyrene-hips-extruded-polystyrene-xps-2-by-end-use-industry-automotive-industry-electronics-thermal-insulation-industries-pharmaceuticals-consumer-industry-packaging-industry-construction-industry-3-by-application-hvac-insulation-rigid-packaging-seating-flexible-packaging-covering-a-schulman-inc-ach-foam-technologies-inc-alpek-s-a-b-de-c-v-americas-styrenics-llc-atlas-roofing-corporation/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global Polystyrene Market: A.Schulman Inc., ACH Foam Technologies, Inc., Alpek S.A.B. de C.V, Americas Styrenics LLC, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Austrotherm GmbH, BASF SE, BEWiSynbra Group, Sunde as, Chi Mei Corporation.

Polystyrene (PS), PS

The demand for packaging products has increased recently, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. As the size of the middle-class grew in these countries, the consumption of processed foods, poultry, meat and agricultural products increased. According to the World Bank, Chinas Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita increased from $8,759 in 2017 to $9,771 in 2018 and Indias GDP per capita increased from $1,981 in 2017 to $2,010 in 2018. The increase in per-capita income in these economies resulted in the emerging middle-class purchasing more packaged goods. The demand for packaged goods increased the consumption of polystyrene for their packaging, driving the market.

Stringent regulations on plastic materials were a major restraint on the polystyrene market. Many of the products in the polystyrene market are potentially hazardous during the manufacturing stages because the manufacturing processes involve reactions that can be dangerous unless controlled carefully. Government agencies and regulators are strictly assessing and managing the risks involved in the production and use of polystyrene. Many cities in the USA, decided to ban polystyrene products from schools and other civic buildings. In January 2019, New York City implemented citywide ban on single-use foam containers. In October 2019, The Integrated Waste Management Authority passed the ordinance to ban polystyrene in entire San Luis Obispo County. Polystyrene manufacturers are instructed to be compliant with complex regulations that govern labeling, handling, manufacturing and shipping and storage of the product, leading to an increase in compliance costs for the manufacturers.

In February 2019, INEOS Styrolution, a styrenics supplier headquartered in Germany completed the acquisition of two polystyrene sites from Total S.A. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition includes two polystyrene production sites in Ningbo and Foshan and two related offices in Guangzhou and Shanghai. The transaction will increase INEOS Styrolutions manufacturing footprint in Asia, and provides access to the domestic market in China. Total SA is a multinational oil and gas company headquartered in France.

In 2019, Asia Pacific accounts for around 52% of the market.

Scope:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Expandable Polystyrene (EPS); General-Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS); High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS); Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

2) By End-Use Industry: Automotive Industry; Electronics; Thermal Insulation Industries; Pharmaceuticals; Consumer Industry; Packaging Industry; Construction Industry

3) By Application: HVAC Insulation; Rigid Packaging; Seating; Flexible Packaging

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Polystyrene market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

This Polystyrene Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading merchants in this market everywhere throughout the world. This sector of the report includes market depictions, requirements, and product portrayals, manufacture, competence, contact figures, cost, and revenue. In a comparable way, automated gathering, upstream raw materials, and downstream demand studies are administered.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013790/polystyrene-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-type-expandable-polystyrene-eps-general-purpose-polystyrene-gpps-high-impact-polystyrene-hips-extruded-polystyrene-xps-2-by-end-use-industry-automotive-industry-electronics-thermal-insulation-industries-pharmaceuticals-consumer-industry-packaging-industry-construction-industry-3-by-application-hvac-insulation-rigid-packaging-seating-flexible-packaging-covering-a-schulman-inc-ach-foam-technologies-inc-alpek-s-a-b-de-c-v-americas-styrenics-llc-atlas-roofing-corporation/discount?mode=69

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Polystyrene Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, the Polystyrene Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Buy Full Reports:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/05072013790?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This Polystyrene market report could be customized to the customer’s requirements. Please contact our sales professional ([email protected]), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.