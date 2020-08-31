Benzene Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

The Global Benzene Market Research Report Forecast 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Benzene market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global benzene market reached a value of nearly $1.5 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.64% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of -3.51% to nearly $1.3 billion by 2023.

Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013815/benzene-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-manufacturing-process-pyrolysis-steam-cracking-of-naphtha-catalytic-reforming-of-naphtha-toluene-hydrodealkylation-toluene-disproportionation-from-biomass-2-by-derivative-ethylbenzene-cumene-alkylbenzene-aniline-chlorobenzene-cyclohexane-maleic-anhydride-other-derivatives-3-by-application-plastics-resins-synthetic-fibers-rubber-lubricants-covering-ameriya-oil-ref-co-angarsk-petrochemical-alexandria-national-refining-and-petrochemicals-company-anrpc-arsol-aromatics-gmbh-co-kg-atyrau-oil-gas/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global Benzene Market: Ameriya Oil Ref. Co., Angarsk Petrochemical, Alexandria National Refining and Petrochemicals Company (ANRPC), Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG , Atyrau Oil & Gas, Azerkhimija, BASF SE, Borealis AG , Bp Plc and Braskem.

The increased use of styrene to drive benzene market. The benzenes derivate ethyl benzene is majorly used in the manufacturing of styrene. Styrene is used in the production of various products, such as styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN), acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), polystyrene, styrene-butadiene elastomers, latexes, unsaturated polyester resins among others. There is an increased demand of styrene-based polymers and copolymers in the automotive industry due to its light weight nature. For instance, according to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the fuel economy of a vehicle can improve by 6-8% by reducing the weight of a vehicle by 10%. Usage of plastics like styrene can reduce the weight of vehicles, thereby improving fuel economy. The usage of styrene has also benefited manufacturers by reducing vehicle assembly time and costs. These advantages of usage of styrene-based polymers and copolymers especially in automotive industry is expected to contribute to the growth of benzene market.

Stringent safety regulations associated with the manufacturing and transportation of benzene was a major restraint on the market. Benzene is highly inflammable, toxic and hazardous when exposed to extreme temperatures and pressures. Companies in this market should invest in equipment, technologies and processes to limit the toxic levels and chemical concentrations as it may harm the environment and population. Humans, when exposed to benzene in air for a certain amount of time lose their life. In order to provide a safe environment government agencies limit the amount of benzene that can be released in to the environment. For instance, the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has set the maximum permissible level of benzene in drinking water at 5 ppb (per billion parts of air). These regulations have increased the operating costs of companies in this industry, thus restricting the growth of the market.

In October 2019, Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) completed merger of its wholly owned affiliates Saudi Petrochemical Company (Sadaf) and Arabian Petrochemical Company (Petrokemya). This deal will transfer Sadafs assets, rights, liabilities, and obligations to Petrokemya and increase efficiency of SABICs operations. Petrokemya is a Saudi Arabian company that produces feedstock chemicals including propylene, ethylene, butene, benzene and butadiene.

Scope:

Markets Covered: 1) By Manufacturing Process: Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha; Catalytic Reforming of Naphtha; Toluene Hydrodealkylation; Toluene Disproportionation; From Biomass

2) By Derivative: Ethylbenzene; Cumene; Alkylbenzene; Aniline; Chlorobenzene; Cyclohexane; Maleic Anhydride; Other Derivatives

3) By Application: Plastics; Resins; Synthetic Fibers; Rubber Lubricants

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Benzene market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

This Benzene Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading merchants in this market everywhere throughout the world. This sector of the report includes market depictions, requirements, and product portrayals, manufacture, competence, contact figures, cost, and revenue. In a comparable way, automated gathering, upstream raw materials, and downstream demand studies are administered.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013815/benzene-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-manufacturing-process-pyrolysis-steam-cracking-of-naphtha-catalytic-reforming-of-naphtha-toluene-hydrodealkylation-toluene-disproportionation-from-biomass-2-by-derivative-ethylbenzene-cumene-alkylbenzene-aniline-chlorobenzene-cyclohexane-maleic-anhydride-other-derivatives-3-by-application-plastics-resins-synthetic-fibers-rubber-lubricants-covering-ameriya-oil-ref-co-angarsk-petrochemical-alexandria-national-refining-and-petrochemicals-company-anrpc-arsol-aromatics-gmbh-co-kg-atyrau-oil-gas/discount?mode=69

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Benzene Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, the Benzene Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Buy Full Reports:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/05072013815?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This Benzene market report could be customized to the customer’s requirements. Please contact our sales professional ([email protected]), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.