Digestive Enzymes Market Segmentation, Top Companies, Applications, Comprehensive Research Report and Forecast to 2023

The global digestive enzymes market was worth $405.13 million in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.10% and reach $662.89 million by 2023.

Top Key Players in the Global Digestive Enzymes Market: Garden of Life, Biotics Research Corporation, Klaire Laboratories, Abbott Nutrition, AbbVie Inc., Allergan PLC, Johnson & Johnson Inc. Amway Corporation, Food State Inc., Matsun Nutrition and Metagenics Inc.

The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorder among different age groups drives the growth of the digestive enzymes market. Gastrointestinal disorders include disorders in the gastrointestinal tract starting from mouth, oesophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and anus caused due to lack of digestive enzymes. The gastrointestinal disorders require the digestive enzymes to be taken orally as a dietary supplement or as a drug. The increased rates of gastrointestinal disorders are linked to smoking, diet and genetics, sanitation, increased use of antibiotics and the changing environmental factors due to industrialization and urbanization. According to Kantars Global Health and Wellness Report (GHWR) in 2019, 22% of the population in the USA and 19% of the population in Brazil were diagnosed with gastrointestinal conditions. The increase in the prevalence of digestive diseases contributes to the growth of the market.

The potential side effects of digestive enzyme supplements and drugs restrains the growth of digestive enzymes market. Continuous intake of digestive enzyme increases dependency on the digestive enzymes resulting in weaker digestive system over time. The weakened digestive system leads to digestive distress, gas, nausea, bloating, decreased stomach acid and allergic reactions accompanied with diarrhoea, and vomiting. For instance, digestive enzyme bromelain causes thinning of the blood and increases the risk of excess bleeding. The thinning of the blood is the result of the anti-platelet activity caused by the drug. Thus, the side effects caused by the excess and continuous intake of digestive enzymes negatively impacts the growth of the digestive enzyme market.

In January 2020, Nestle, a Switzerland based food and drink processing corporation, entered into an asset purchase agreement with Allergan, an Ireland based pharmaceutical company that acquires, develops, and markets brand name drugs, to acquire Zenpep for an amount undisclosed. Through the acquisition Nestle aims to expand its medical nutrition portfolio by including Zenpep product to support food ingestion, digestion and absorption. Zenpep is a medication for people who cannot digest food properly due to the lack of digestive enzymes.

Markets Covered: 1) By Enzyme Type: Carbohydrates; Protease; Lipase; Other Enzyme Types;

2) By Origin: Animal; Fungi; Microbial; Plant;

3) By Application: Indigestion; Chronic Pancreatitis; Irritable Bowel Syndrome; Other Applications;

4) By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores; Online Stores

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Digestive Enzymes market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

This Digestive Enzymes Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading merchants in this market everywhere throughout the world. This sector of the report includes market depictions, requirements, and product portrayals, manufacture, competence, contact figures, cost, and revenue. In a comparable way, automated gathering, upstream raw materials, and downstream demand studies are administered.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Digestive Enzymes Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.