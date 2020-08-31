Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market 2020-2023 | By Top Key Companies Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Eli Lilly and Company

The Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Research Report Forecast 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global injectable drug delivery devices market is expected to decline from $16 billion in 2019 to $15.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4%. The decline is mainly due to the Covid-19 outbreak resulting in other patients delaying their episodes of care. The market is then expected to recover and reach $21.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Top Key Players in the Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Schott AG, Baxter International, Owen Mumford, Mylan N.V., and Sanofi.

Emergence of alternative drug delivery devices to injectable drug delivery devices is negatively affecting the market. Injectable (parenteral) drug delivery is one of the widely used conventional drug delivery system. There are many alternative (painless) drug delivery systems such as nasal, transdermal, transmucosal, vaginal, anal and others which are evolving. The selection of drug delivery system depends on drug release, absorption, distribution, metabolism, and elimination profile of the therapeutic agent in order to achieve highest level of safety and efficacy from the drug. Alternative drug delivery systems hold key importance in improving bioavailability, reducing toxicity and safety elimination of drug which is administered to treat particular disease. Growing disease related complications, regular developments in drugs and combinations of therapeutic agents are used to treat disease driving the need of alternative drug delivery system. There are some recent ongoing developments in the field of alternative drug delivery system mainly in nanoparticles-based delivery system, intracellular delivery system, neural delivery system and many more. Thus, emergence of alternative drug delivery methods limits the growth of injectable drug delivery devices market.

The companies in the injectable drug delivery devices are increasingly focusing on the manufacturing of auto injectors. The auto injectors are fully automated, highly customized and reusable injectors that can be used by a patient to perform hundreds of injections. Patients can control the speed of dose delivery to help minimize pain or discomfort during an injection. These devices have the ability to adjust the speed and depth of the automatic injection. For instance, LISA, a reusable auto-injector manufactured by Unilife corporation comes with an array of highly customizable features including Bluetooth LE connectivity, Wi-Fi or 3G connectivity and pre-injection drug warming for target therapies. The injectable drug delivery technology market is expected to show significant growth in the coming years, due to various technological advancements and new product launches in order to improve the convenience and ease of administration of parenteral therapeutics.

Scope:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Conventional Injectable; Pre-filled Syringes; Auto-injectors; Pen-injectors;

2) By Application: Autoimmune Diseases; Hormonal Disorders; Oncology; Orphan Diseases; Pain Management; Respiratory Therapy; Others

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

This Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading merchants in this market everywhere throughout the world. This sector of the report includes market depictions, requirements, and product portrayals, manufacture, competence, contact figures, cost, and revenue. In a comparable way, automated gathering, upstream raw materials, and downstream demand studies are administered.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

