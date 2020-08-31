Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market Precise Outlook 2020-Enel, Engie, Iberdrola, Exelon

The Global Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market Research Report Forecast 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market are expected to decline from $3456.5 billion in 2019 to $3424.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $4063.3 billion in 2023.

Top Key Players in the Global Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market: Enel, Engie, Iberdrola, Exelon

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market. Africa was the smallest region in the global electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market.

Electric power generation companies are increasingly using batteries to store solar energy during daylight hours. These energy-storage sites consist of large lithium-ion batteries. These batteries store enough energy to serve as a back-up in case of fuel shortages. They are designed to absorb solar power and feed it back to the grid. These systems minimize the need for capital intensive power generation plants, thereby enhancing transmission and distribution efficiencies and thus reduce operational costs. For example, San Diego Gas & Electric operations center has installed energy-storage systems with big batteries to store electric power. Arizona Public Service Co. has installed a $2 million battery system in Phoenix to store energy. In 2016, lithium-ion battery prices fell by 70% and are expected to shrink further in future, thus driving their use in power grids.

The electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market consists of sales of electric power by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that generate, transmit, and/or distribute electric power. Establishments in this market may perform one or more of the following activities: (1) operate generation facilities that produce electric energy; (2) operate transmission systems that convey the electricity from the generation facility to the distribution system; or (3) operate distribution systems that convey electric power received from the generation facility or the transmission system to the final consumer.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution; Power Generation

2) By End-User: Residential; Commercial; Industrial

3) By Type of Operator: Public Operator; Private Operator

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

This Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading merchants in this market everywhere throughout the world. This sector of the report includes market depictions, requirements, and product portrayals, manufacture, competence, contact figures, cost, and revenue. In a comparable way, automated gathering, upstream raw materials, and downstream demand studies are administered.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, the Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

